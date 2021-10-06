Angelina Jolie is a household name in the entertainment industry. She has not only dated some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood but has also made a name for herself by being one of the most talented actresses in the world. To top it up, she has earned admiration from many for her highly gorgeous looks.

Angelina Jolie attends the European premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at Odeon IMAX Waterloo in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Not many actresses can match Angelina Jolie's success in Hollywood. She is a multiple award winner and has also been named the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. However, her humanitarian efforts cannot go unnoticed as she uses her influence to provide a voice for underprivileged people such as refugees.

Angelina Jolie's profile summary and bio

Birth name: Angelina Jolie Voight

Angelina Jolie Voight Celebrated name: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : the 4th of June, 1975

: the 4th of June, 1975 Age: 46 years old

46 years old Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Citizenship : United States, Cambodia

: United States, Cambodia Sexual orientation : Bisexual

: Bisexual Relationship status: Single (Divorced)

Single (Divorced) Spouses: Brad Pitt (2014-2019), Billy Bob Thornton (2000-2003), Jonny Lee Miller (1996-1999)

Brad Pitt (2014-2019), Billy Bob Thornton (2000-2003), Jonny Lee Miller (1996-1999) Children : 6

: 6 Father: Jon Voight

Jon Voight Mother: Marcheline Bertrand

Marcheline Bertrand Siblings: James Haven (Brother)

James Haven (Brother) Ethnicity: White

White Height: 5’7”

5’7” Weight : 54 KG

: 54 KG Eye colour: Grey

Grey Hair colour: Dark brown (Her natural hair colour is blonde)

Dark brown (Her natural hair colour is blonde) Occupation: Actress, filmmaker, humanitarian

Actress, filmmaker, humanitarian Net worth: $120 Million

Early life

The actress was born on the 4th of June, 1975, in Los Angeles, California. This means Angelina Jolie's age is 46 as of 2021. What is Angelina Jolie's real name? Her birth name is Angelina Jolie Voight.

Angelina Voight attends Variety's Power Of Women at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Art in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Her parents were also actors, and they are Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. Angelina Jolie's brother was named James Haven and is also an actor. Her other famous relatives are her uncles Barry Voight, a geologist and volcanologist, and Chip Taylor, a singer and songwriter.

Voight first went to Beverly Hills High School, but she felt marginalized because most of the other students came from wealthy families. Other students also bullied her because she was thin and wore glasses and braces. Her next school was Moreno High School, an alternative school, where she established herself as a “punk outsider”.

What disease does Angelina Jolie have? She had problems with an eating disorder and insomnia, which pushed her into doing drugs. She suffered depression and contemplated suicide when she was 19 and 22.

Career

When she was 16, the star committed to acting professionally but was not passing auditions because producers deemed her demeanour "too dark". During this time, she made appearances in five of her brother's student films. Even though Angelina Jolie's height of 5'7" would make her a great model, she never had an interest in modelling.

Angelina Voight attends the European Premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at Odeon IMAX Waterloo in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

She appeared in several music videos like Lenny Kravitz's Stand by My Woman (1991), Antonello Venditti’s Alta Marea (1991), The Lemonheads’ It’s About Time (1993), and Meat Loaf’s Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through (1993).

Voight noticed that if she was to be a successful actress, she had to learn from her father, especially concerning observing people and acting like them. Her professional film career debuted in 1993 with a leading role in Cyborg 2. Unfortunately, the film disappointed her, and as a result, she did not audition again for the following year.

Even though other Angelina Jolie's movies such as Hacker (1995), Love Is All There Is (1996), and Mojave Moon (1996) were not that successful, Voight’s performances always stood out. She was getting more and bigger roles that cemented her place in Hollywood.

As a director, she directed the documentary A Place in Time (2007), In the Land of Blood and Honey (2011), Unbroken (2014), By the Sea (2015) and Frist They Killed My Father (2017). As a humanitarian, Angelina Voight has worked with UNHCR as its ambassador. Voight is also engaged in the conservancy, having purchased 60,000 hectares of Samlout national park in Cambodia.

Angelina Jolie's husband and children

Angelina Voight and Brad Pitt attend the premiere of "By the Sea" at the 2015 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Is Angelina Jolie single now? Yes, but she has had numerous relationships in the past. She started dating seriously in high school when her mother allowed her boyfriend Anton Schneider to live with them. During the shooting of the 1995 film Hackers, Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller started a romantic relationship.

Miller and Jolie reconnected and tied the knot in 1996 after staying apart for several months. During the wedding, Voight rocked black rubber pants and a white T-shirt. The marriage lasted for about one year, but they remained friends.

Before marrying Miller, Voight had been in a relationship with model-actress Jenny Shimizu when they shot Foxfire (1996). In 2000, Voight and actor Billy Bob Thornton got married after a two-month courtship. In 2002, they adopted a child from Cambodia, but they separated three months later and divorced in 2003.

In 2016, Voight became pregnant with Brad Pitt's child, but it was not until 2014 when the two officially got married. Jolie and Pitt's family grew to have six children over the year, three of whom were adopted before their engagement.

The other three Angelina Jolie's biological children are with Pitt. They separated in 2016, and the court granted them divorce in 2019. Their six children are Maddox Chivan, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Pax Thien, Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline.

Angelina Jolie's net worth

Voight is a wealthy person with a net worth of about $120 million. At one point, she received $20 million as a salary for a single role. In addition, she gives a sizeable amount of her money to charity.

The many accolades Angelina Jolie has received reveal that she is the best in whatever she does. She has remained a humble person despite her enormous success. She has never stopped promoting causes dear to her heart, such as education, conservation, women’s rights and advocacy for refugees.

