Amanda du-Pont celebrated her sister Kim's wedding by sharing stunning photos from the elegant ceremony

Family love shone through as Amanda, known for her close bond with her sisters and parents, gushed over Kim in a heartfelt caption

Social media reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising Amanda's timeless beauty

Congratulations are in order for popular actress Amanda du-Pont's sister, Kim tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. The star, who was the maid of honour at the wedding, shared stunning pictures on her page.

Amanda du-Pont’s sister, Kim, got married in a lavish ceremony. Image: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Anyone who follows Amanda du-Pont knows how much she loves her family. The star has shared several posts with her dad and beautiful sisters. She also earned Mzansi's praise when she took her mother on a trip in the picturesque Maldives.

Fans have also commented about the striking resemblance between Amanda and her sisters. Many admitted that they had to do a double-take when a picture of the actress and her sister went viral on social media.

Inside Amanda du-Pont's sister's wedding

Amanda's sister Kim's wedding was everything a girl could dream of. If the pictures and videos making the rounds on social media are to be believed, the bride and groom went all out for their special day. Taking to her Instagram page on 14 July 2025, the proud sister who was the maid of honour shared a sneak peek from the wedding.

Amanda oozed elegance in a black strapless satin dress and black heels. The star wore long hair with blonde ends. She also showed pictures of the bridal team and other wedding guests. She captioned the post:

"Standing in and tall, being your maid of honour, my sister…my entire heart and lifeline…is now someone else’s heart and lifeline🥹"

Amanda du-Pont's elegant look receives praise

Social media users flooded Amanda's post with sweet comments. Many could not get enough of the actress' ageless beauty, while others congratulated Kim on her new journey.

@valeria_orsini commented:

"Gorgeous 😍 love the dress."

@iam.athi wrote:

"Y’all looked breathtaking 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥"

@nadia.zubaida said:

"Friend! I love this so much! You look stunning as usual. Congratulations to Kim! 😍❤️"

@danniantimm added:

"Thee most beautiful lady. I would climb Kilimanjaro for you😍"

@azwi5636 noted:

"🔥🔥🙌 beauty at its best haibo...I miss you on our screens."

@thabizolothemc said:

"You are so beautiful and amazing, Amanda, may you keep shining."

Amanda du-Pont shared pictures from her sister's wedding. Image: @BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

