Amanda du-Pont and Her Sister’s Striking Resemblance Baffles Mzansi: “Which One Is Amanda Here”
- Amanda du-Pont recently shared a stunning picture with her gorgeous and almost identical sister
- The pair had netizens seeing double and practically struggling to tell them apart
- South Africans couldn't get enough of the sisters' beauty and striking resemblance
Netizens thought they were seeing double when Amanda du-Pont shared a picture with one of her sisters.
Amanda du-Pont poses with her sister
Amanda du-Pont recently posted a stunning picture alongside her gorgeous sister, Kim.
The du-Pont sisters were out enjoying some quality time and a yummy meal at a restaurant and, of course, had to share some snaps with their followers.
The former Mrs Rodriguez has been living her best luxurious life and giving fans all the updates on Instagram, from her thriving skincare brand to her pricey purchases and much more:
Here's what Mzansi said about Amanda du-Pont and her sister's picture
The jokes were flying as netizens struggled to tell the du-Pont sisters apart:
the_realgift joked:
"Your sister looks like Amanda more than Amanda looks like herself."
palesakgama said:
"Whenever I see a picture of you and your sister, I get confused and think it's you. Y'all are beautiful!"
melanin1194 commented:
"My eyes landed on the left and I thought I saw Amanda. Then my eyes moved to the right, and I saw Amanda again! I was so confused."
thefriendlycrocodile posted:
"I thought I was seeing double!"
LIBLOMO was confused:
"Yoh, which one is Amanda here?"
mpumalangaking asked:
"I have never been so confused in my life; who is who?"
siya_zita added:
"The first time I saw this picture, I thought the left was Amanda, then realised she’s the one on the right, so it must be Kayla. Only to look at the tag and realise it’s Kim! That’s how uncanny the resemblance is."
Amanda du-Pont flaunts Hermès Birkin bag
In more Amanda du-Pont updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress' latest purchase, a R450K Hermès Birkin.
Netizens couldn't get over the price tag on Amanda's new bag, and many debated whether it was indeed pre-loved.
