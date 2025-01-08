Hungani Ndlovu's gorgeous wife, Stephanie, recently opened up about her skin journey

The YouTuber shared before and after pictures of her troubled skin and how an aesthetics doctor helped her achieve her goals

Mzansi raved over Stephanie's flawless skin and congratulated her on the massive achievement

Stephanie Ndlovu revealed how she transformed her skin in two years. Images: miss_sandows

Stephanie Ndlovu is finally ready to share how she achieved her flawless and glowy skin.

Hungani Ndlovu's wife shares skincare secret

Hungani Ndlovu's wife, Stephanie, got real about the personal project she took on in 2023: flawless skin.

The 34-year-old YouTuber revealed that she had been on a skin renewal journey for two years after seemingly struggling with acne, and had finally achieved flawless and radiant skin.

In an Instagram post, Stephanie shared before and after photos of her transformation with the help of Dr P Aesthetic Lifestyle Centre, a medical aesthetic doctor who specialises in skin and hair-loss treatment.

Stephanie shared tips on how to maintain flawless skin, including better eating habits, perhaps another reason she took a break from the bottle:

"Like most things in life - healthy, happy and glowing skin takes time. You should also incorporate good eating habits and some form of exercise to help your skin goals."

Mzansi shows love to Stephanie

Fans and followers are obsessed and said Stephanie's skin was skinning:

div_diana said:

"I live for the transition I am seeing. Your skin is so beautiful!"

hiskia_nashuuta wrote:

Yoh! You're such a beautiful woman. Hungani is lucky to have you."

gaby_starkey was stunned:

"All I can say is 'Wow!'"

sue.wesi posted:

"You are taking care, my lady! And the remedy to lose weight, please share."

tshegofatso.kgwele commented:

"Wow! The drastic change is beautiful!"

ayanda_m_mncwabe gushed over Stephanie:

"You look absolutely breathtaking!"

jannetchimanga was proud:

"For a second, I thought you were breaking out just by the first pic. We’ve come a long way. Thank you for being patient and following the right protocol. Your skin looks amazing!"

