Jojo Robinson is finally ready to give fans and followers an update since undergoing cosmetic surgery

The Real Housewives of Durban star shared videos of her recovery journey, showing off her scars and bruises

Fans are intrigued by Jojo's cosmetic journey and look forward to seeing the final results

Jojo Robinson shared updates three weeks post-surgery. Images: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo Robinson finally gave fans a look at how she's doing since going under the knife.

Jojo Robinson shares recovery journey

Nearly a month since going shopping for a new face and youthful appearance, Mrs Jojo Robinson is ready to give fans a detailed update.

Having recently celebrated her 38th birthday, the reality TV star opened up about her decision to get a facelift, including its R113K price tag. She spent the rest of the festive season covered up in bandages.

In her latest Instagram story, she shared an update on her recovery, showing off her scars and bruises three weeks post-surgery with detailed before and after shots. She promised to give a full update once she reaches the six-week mark:

"I still have a few weeks to be fully healed, but every day I see improvements. The way our bodies heal themselves is remarkable."

Another star who recently went under the knife was Khanyi Mbau. Unlike Jojo, the Queen of Bling has yet to do a complete reveal since getting her face lifted back in August 2024.

Gossipmonger salty_unmasked shared a video of Jojo's update:

Mzansi reacts to Jojo Robinson's surgery

Fans are happy with the progress and can't wait to see the final results of Jojo's makeover:

SebolaishiMmola said:

"Her face looks nice."

anonGossip8 showed love to Jojo:

"She looks good!"

madelainroscher wrote:

"Your recovery is incredibly fast! Thank you for sharing your journey with us and being so transparent about it. I'm so tempted!"

nomvula_22 was excited:

"I can't wait for results after healing."

mbatha__mubiza posted:

"I’m sure you will look even more gorgeous after you’ve healed. Wishing you a healthy recovery."

Celebs who got life-changing surgeries in 2024

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a list of the celebrities who underwent cosmetic surgery in 2024.

From Gogo Skhotheni's BBL to Khanyi Mbau's facelift, we share how some of our stars took the big leap and how it worked out for them.

Source: Briefly News