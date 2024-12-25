Celebrities like Khanyi Mbau, Cyan Boujee, Gogo Skhotheni, and Jojo Robinson openly embraced cosmetic surgeries to enhance their appearances

Khanyi Mbau underwent a controversial facial surgery, claiming to have "bought a new face" for a permanent solution after being tired of Botox and fillers

Cyan Boujee travelled to Turkey for gastric sleeve surgery, Gogo Skhotheni opted for hip dip filler surgery, and Jojo Robinson showcased her facelift, sparking debates among fans

Celebrities would do anything for the perfect body. Unlike before, celebrities nowadays are open about going under the knife for the perfect hourglass figure.

Stars who had shocking surgeries in 2024

Being in the spotlight means celebrities must always look perfect. Many have resorted to cosmetic surgeries like facelifts, BBLs and tummy tucks to achieve their desired looks.

According to TimesLIVE, stars like Khanyi Mbau, RHOD star Jojo Robinson, Gogo Skhotheni and Cyan Boujee are among the many who have opened up about their procedures.

Khanyi Mbau bought a new face

Khanyi Mbau's facial surgery was hands down one of the most controversial procedures of the year. The star sparked concern and hilarious reactions from social media users when she revealed that she bought a new face.

The Young, Famous & African star was brutally honest about her procedures on social media. She said:

"Now we bake, bought a new face... I know, I know... before we all lose it. It's still fresh and super tight.. it will take a few weeks for it to cook... I grew tired of Botox and fillers every three months, and I am now looking for a permanent solution to a structured, tight face."

Cyan Boujee's surgery in Turkey

Controversial media personality Cyan Boujee was brutally honest with her fans, revealing that she jetted off to Turkey for a gastric sleeve surgery, which cost her about R58,000.

This was not Cyan's first surgery. The star also had a BBL a few years ago. Although fans think her body was perfect before the procedures, Cyan never misses a chance to flaunt her curves.

Gogo Skhotheni goes under the knife

Gogo Skhotheni's BBL was among the most shocking in the industry. Many said they didn't expect the media personality to go the BBL route.

Speaking about her procedures, The Venting Podcast host revealed that she did not have a BBL but had her hip dips filled. She also added that she wants to go back for another surgery.

Jojo Robinson gets a facelift

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson is also on the list of SA celebs who had cosmetic surgery in 2024. The reality TV star showed off her new face on social media, sparking a debate among fans.

Many joked about how Jojo was influenced by the OG, Khanyi Mbau.

