A former slay queen traded the glitz and the glam of the fast life for a more calm and meaningful lifestyle

The lady's journey from the high life to a calm and straightforward lifestyle was shared on TikTok by the babe, receiving much attention

Social media users showered the lady with praise for how she turned her life around, allowing God to take over, while others felt she was too naive

A lady on the same holy path as the famous pastor Enigma showed how she looked before being saved. Image: @lerato_shasha08

A former baddie who used to love the high life took a new leaf and shared her journey of living under God's light and guidance on TikTok, catching much attention after sharing her powerful testimony transformation.

The inspiring story, which resonated with many social media users, was shared by the hun on her TikTok account under her handle @lerato_shasha08, gaining massive views totalling 282K.

The before and after pictures

The TikTok clip shared by @lerato_shasha08 is a picture collage of two contrasting versions of herself. One shows her looking very light with a curly weave and stunning makeup. Still looking gorgeous in the second picture, the hun is darker and more straightforward, with her beautiful facial features standing out and wearing a doek head.

Watch the video here.

The lady inspired socialMzansi peeps

The post gained over 2K comments from happy social media users who expressed their pride in the hun, encouraging her to hold on even when the road gets tougher and temptations present their way. Others were shocked that her whole turnaround came from what Pastor Enigma had been sharing.

User @nthabisengletana commented:

"This is beautiful my sister, is the heart also like that?"

User @emmanuelWise added

"Hallelujah."

User @Aus Mapaseka commented:

"God is proud of His image, not edited, if it's edited it's defiled."

User @Hlatse said:

"Holiness is a lifestyle, not an outward appearance."

User @UNGANELE added:

"The strength God... am happy for you I just removed my gold tooth yesterday no more earings. Struggling with other things."

User @PrescillaPhadi shared:

"😭I don't understand why God want us to look like we homeless 😢I need to understand."

