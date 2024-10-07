Minnie Dlamini Reportedly Reacts to Pastor Enigma’s Scathing Words: “There Are More Serious Matters”
- Minnie Dlamini finally broke her silence following Pastor Enigma's shocking revelations
- The social media sensation claimed he dreamed of Minnie seducing him, and the actress merely laughed it off
- His claims sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with others finding them hilarious while others expressed disinterest in his visions
Minnie Dlamini has finally responded to Pastor Enigma's comments that she tried to seduce him in a dream.
Minnie Dlamini reacts to Pastor Enigma
Pastor Enigma recently found another target for his predictions, and Mzansi was not spared the juicy details.
He is the latest social media sensation whose hilarious commentary has made him an overnight celebrity, and his comments about Minnie Dlamini had even her in stitches.
Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared a video of the pastor speaking about a dream where Minnie attempted to seduce him while wearing revealing clothes and wants her to repent:
"At first, I couldn't see clearly who it was until a great voice said, 'Minnie Dlamini, stop walking naked in the country'. This basically meant that Jesus loves you, and he's warning you."
In response to the claims, the mother of one told ZiMoja that she found Enigma's comments hilarious and was unfazed:
"I thought it was hilarious. There are more serious matters to worry about than people's opinions."
Mzansi reacts to Pastor Enigma's prophecy
Netizens were in stitches at the pastor's comments about Minnie, with others encouraging him:
dezza3ee said:
"He is right. He prophetically means the Minnies who all do what she's doing and used her as a reference, but it applies to all."
Merc_05 wrote:
"Having seen Minnie's pictures lately, I don't think this guy is lying."
MrStokes83 posted:
"I think this is good advice for all ladies who dress inappropriately. Please, ladies, love yourselves."
Meanwhile, others have grown bored of the pastor and said he was using anybody for clout:
iAlexXolo was frustrated:
"If only there was a way to mute a face on the TL. Yoh, we're tired of this man."
Tsatsawani_B said:
"We honestly need to start regulating the podcast space. Because what is this?"
MPortiaMotsa posted:
"He must wrap it up now!"
Minnie Dlamini and Thapelo Mokoena photo gets Mzansi talking
In more Minnie Dlamini updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress' photo with Thapelo Mokoena.
The pair had netizens scratching their heads after seeing how cosy they were in their picture.
