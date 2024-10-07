Msaki recently opened up about her controversial relationship with radio personality, Smash Afrika

The couple's failed relationship came into the spotlight after the singer was accused of breaking Smash's marriage

Mzansi bashed Msaki for dating a married man and accused her of not taking accountability for her actions

Msaki says Smash Afrika didn't clear her name of the "homewrecker" allegations. Images: msaki_za, smashafrika

Msaki recently opened up about her relationship with Smash Afrika and how it ended.

What happened between Msaki and Smash Afrika?

Msaki has finally spilled the beans about her controversial relationship with media personality, Smash Afrika.

The pair were involved in what was painted as a heated affair that crashed Smash's marriage. A relationship that potentially ended Msaki's career.

Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula shared clips from Msaki's interview with Relebogile Mabotja, where she addressed her alleged affair, saying they were both separated from their spouses:

"It was a friendship that grew organically; it lifted my spirits and reminded me of who I was. I found somebody who lit that little girl part of me up."

Msaki mentioned that once their relationship was made public, led by the assumption that she broke his marriage, Smash failed to clarify things with the media:

"He didn't get in front of it, and it started a raging fire. I thought we could even put out a joint statement. My legal and PR teams wanted to clarify that our relationship happened months after his separation."

The singer went on to say that she lost R10M in the space of two months due to pulling out from shows because of the trauma, in which she revealed that Smash never made an effort to clear her name. This ultimately led to their breakup.

Mzansi weighs in on Msaki's interview

Despite the separation, netizens dragged Msaki for dating a married man:

Dingswayo_N asked:

"Why, during a separation, were you already speaking and meeting someone?"

Lesetja_mnisi said:

"So she helped smash end his marriage, wow."

MotopelaM wasn't surprised:

"As always, women not taking accountability."

Cebsdlamin posted:

"A side chick that never takes accountability."

DeeDeeMzansi wrote:

"She doesn’t sound remorseful. Like oksalayo, you dated a married man, sis!"

against_biased bashed Msaki:

"She is pointing fingers everywhere and taking zero accountability. She clearly learnt nothing from this."

Msaki announces new music

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Msaki announcing new music.

The singer plans to end her hiatus by dropping some fresh songs, and fans couldn't wait to welcome her back.

