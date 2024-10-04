One young hun shared how she ended her five-year relationship before moving into the new year

The babe revealed that she would no longer be dating South African men, and the video caught the attention of many

Comments poured in from social media users who were touched by the stunner's story as they showered her with heartwarming messages

A woman got candid about her relationship in a TikTok video that touched many people online.

A lady vowed never to date South African men again after ending a five-year relationship. Image: @hope_mudau

Source: TikTok

Woman ends the year single after being in a relationship for 5 years

The stunner shared with her viewers how she is ending the year single after breaking up with her partner of five years. Hope Mudau's TikTok clip quickly became a viral hit on the platform after she went in on her relationship and vouched to never date South African men.

Hope revealed that she had been in a relationship since 2019 and expressed how "insane" that was.

"Being rude to men who ask me out has become second nature; how do I unlearn that? After this, I'm not dating South African men ever again. My standards are soo high now," she wrote in her TikTok caption.

The footage grabbed many people's attention, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments within a few hours of publication.

Watch the video below:

SA shows sympathy over the hun's failed relationship

Mzansi netizens were touched by the woman's story and headed to the comments section to shower her with heartwarming messages.

Tšhegofatšo wished her well:

"Yoh, love and light mama. You’ll be grand."

Mimi said:

"The caption is so real. It’s okay! You’re being prepared for better; there’s no space for what was; it’s time to let the new in."

Rabs273 added:

"Lots of love. All things work out for the good of those who love Him. Everything will work out the way it should."

Lusani _Mashamba wrote:

"Sending hugs honey."

NgeleMboswo advised the stunner, saying:

"Yh neh....focus on doing your masters, girl. Be strong, my Role model.

She/her expressed:

"I hope you guys are able to resolve this. Sorry Sis I hope you heal."

