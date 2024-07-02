Since childhood, a woman knows what her wedding will look like

Some prefer freeing doves, hiring butterflies for when they say I do or even borrowing a memorable ride like a chopper to land them on their wedding venue

The extravagant day has been toned down over the years due to a tight budget or simply for the love of simplicity

The newly wedded Mzansi couple shared a vlog of their special day when they married at the home affairs.

This Mzansi couple chose to go the simple route and got married at home affairs. Image: @lihle_95

The couple dressed in regular clothes as they walked into one of the home affairs offices to sign a legal document that would merge their names after saying I do.

Mzansi couple get married at home affairs

When we dream of a wedding, we dream of the most magical day of our lives—at least, we girls do. This lady decided not to go for all the fuss and waste her money on things that would be useless the next morning.

The lady, Lihle, proved to Mzansi that she married for love as she settled on getting married in one of the home affairs offices. Lihle and her boyfriend looked happy as they signed the marital documents at the home affairs office and sealed the deal with a kiss.

Lihle captioned her clip:

"Today we got married at the home affairs. We are now legally Mr & Mrs M."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's extravagant weddings

Many women dream of having the most extravagant wedding in the world. Some choose a destination wedding and get married in Italy, admiring the majestic infrastructure, or Paris, under the beautiful city lights and gorgeous view of the Eiffel Tower, or somewhere in a perfect garden that resembles the notorious Garden of Eden.

The point is that a wedding is an integral part of the celebration of souls that agree to spend forever together. Netizens had a lot to say about this couple's decision to tone things down in the comments section:

@sburaMihle suggested that:

"You are bringing yourself problems."

@BhojeniKaThabisa shared kind words:

"Happiness is living by your own standards, not those of community. Big up guys, well done. All the best in your union."

Couple handles married life

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok let the unwedded in on a little secret to survive married life. Mrs Mulaudzi shared a tip that’s worked for her marriage, which is splitting the bills.

