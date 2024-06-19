It looks like older adults are taking over TikTok’s most prominent trends and making them even bigger

An elderly couple gave the world a good laugh when they busted sweet moves to a hip-hop song at their wedding

The new wife twerked for her bae, who took his wife’s dancing in with a smile

A happy couple celebrated their love with family, friends and TikTok.

An older couple showed the young ones how it's done when they showed off their love on TikTok. Image: @kariuki_mark_1

Source: TikTok

An elderly couple celebrated their union with their village and the internet.

Happy couples come in various ages

An elderly couple showed off their wedding day on TikTok. The so-in-love couple hopped on a popular trend and defeated many users.

The happy couple busted sweet moves to a hip-hop track. The soulmates gave each other some sugar, and the wife twerked for her man.

Watch the video below:

TikTok couple goals

The couple did not shy away from extravagantly celebrating their love for one another. It was great vibes online from their family and friends, but TikTokkers had a lot to say about their union and their take on the TikTok challenge:

@tapchins gallery is happy for the beautiful couple:

"They look so happy!!! God bless their union."

@iamcutenfierce loved the couple's clip:

"I don’t know if I’m tripping but this gave me pure joy, I can’t stop smiling."

Mihle Ndzoadded a famous quote:

"Yes, this was our perfect, perfect wedding!"

@YO BOUY SPI knows this will be her in a couple of years:

"Me in 2060 because I wanted to enjoy first before settling down."

@Fatima Koromais not a fan of the couple's content:

"Hai!! Hai! It’s giving Zimbabwe."

Age is just a number

