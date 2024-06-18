A woman on TikTok let the unwedded in on a little secret to survive married life

Mrs Mulaudzi shared a tip that’s worked for her marriage which is splitting the bills

Netizens aren’t quite sure if the Mulaudzis decision to split bills is the best, especially for the Mrs

The Mulaudzi’s share the most significant tip to a healthy marriage on their TikTok.

A married woman shared a golden tip on how to keep a healthy and happy marriage. Image: @themulaudzis

It is always inspiring when successful couples share their golden tips with the streets.

Married couple goals

A married could on TikTok, the Mulaudzi’s share their glamorous life on TikTok. From their wedding photos to their baby showers, everything is luxurious and extravagant.

People cannot help but wonder who does what in the marriage and how does the pair keep thing alive and healthy in their marriage. Mrs Mulaudzi was generous enough to share some of her golden tips to make a marriage healthy and happy for both partners.

Mrs Mulaudzi shared that they split the bills in the household where her husband is in charge of the following:

Mortgage

Levies + rate and taxes

Food

Date nights

Travel/ holidays

Groceries

Shopping

Medical aid

Car payments

LV purse

Watch the video below:

Making a marriage work

You’re probably wondering what Mrs Mulaudzi does since Mr Mulaudzi does almost everything. What bill does the Mrs pay? She births children for him. That’s it.

Mrs Mulaudzi understands the princess treatment all too well and captioned her viral video:

“I think it’s fair? Love me a hardworking king!”

Netizens were grateful for the tip and had this to say in the comments:

@Naledoe not think the arrangement is fair:

"Still not fair, nothing will ever amount to what you did."

@Angels Daughter is a fan of the golden tip:

"You're literally risking your life so?"

@oxy understands that the wife is doing way too much:

"You’re doing a lot! Sending you so much love."

