This shameless gent roasted his sister for being in possession of fake Nike sneakers

These days, most people are unbothered about whether or not they are wearing a replica of the original shoe because of the weakened economy

The brother named Zuks Silinga went on TikTok to expose the replica hilariously to his followers, who were defeated by his silly behaviour

A gent went on TikTok to roast his little sister for having fake sneakers.

The gent could not help but laugh hysterically at the replicas.

Nike Air Force replicas

The Nike Air Force sneakers are some of the most-loved shoes from the Nike brand. People have been desperate to own a pair of the Air Forces but because of some people’s wallet size, they had to settle for replicas.

The replica world has gained popularity on social media. Social media has added a lot of pressure among peers to own certain brand items, and the Air Force model has been trending for years, so many want the confidence to own at least a pair.

Zuks Silinga’s little sister happened to be one of the pressured people who have settled for a replica. In some cases, money is not the problem, but shoe size is. Smaller sizes are difficult to find in store, which drives customers to seek the famous shoes from other dealers.

Watch the video below:

Fake sneakers on trend

Although the difference between the replica and the original sneaker is not significant, some people can tell the difference like a pro. If you’re around those kinds of sneaker inspectors, you might want to walk faster or better yet, run because you will be the trending topic on social media.

Netizens had the time of their lives under Silinga’s comments.

@Siya suggested TikTok add another feature:

"Nah we need VNs on TikTok, we can’t be laughing with emojis, there way I laughed at this."

@Tshepo tee wants a plug for the replicas:

"Jokes aside, where do you get them?"

@Phielieler does not believe the price of the replica:

"Hayi no, this one is R150."

@JulieWeZim told netizens where she bought hers:

"I bought mine for R250 in Messina."

Nike Air Force scam

Source: Briefly News