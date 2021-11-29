A local man was 'busted' at groove for not wearing original Nike Air Force shoes and peeps are unimpressed by those who called him out

South Africans felt for the young man who was embarrassed beyond belief by the unknown group of youngsters

Locals defended the unidentified man who wore the shoes in question and asked why the other people felt the need to call his shoes out

An unidentified man was called out at groove for wearing fake Nike Air Force shoes. South Africans are frustrated on behalf of the man as they feel it was unnecessary to bring the cost of his clothes into the picture.

Many locals believe that one should be able to spend their money as they please and if they purchase shoes that are not from an official store, so e it. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter and has gained over 8 000 views.

A man rocking fake Nike Air Force's was busted at groove and peeps are defending his clothes online. Image: @Qiniso_Thole

The caption of the post did not help the guy at all, it read:

"Bruh went to the groove with a fake Air Force and got busted."

Take a look at the post below:

Read some of the comments below:

@Aux95 shared:

"If y'all know the guy please help me find him, I wanna buy him sneakers."

@ThembelaniChube asked:

"So what if it's fake??"

@Muedinc said:

"Busted by the fashion police? The things people think matter don’t even make sense."

@Mkhuleko_ responded with:

"This is wrong..."

@Thabang_JHB tweeted:

"Crazy coming from someone that's wearing sneakers that look like soccer boots."

@Kagiso_Bw added:

"This is childish behaviour."

