Some of the world-renowned songstress' fans shared that her music doesn't require her to hire any back-up dancers when she's on stage

The majority of tweeps reacted with hilarious memes of edited videos of people getting down to Adele's songs

Mzansi peeps have shared hilarious memes of Adele's "back-up dancers". It all started when a curious tweep asked why the world-renowned superstar doesn't have any back-up dancers when she's performing.

The question from the peep had many people on social media going wild with their hilarious reactions. The peep took to Twitter and asked:

"How come Adele never has any back-up dancers?"

While some tweeps told the peep that Adele's music doesn't need any dancers, some decided to be creative and responded with doctored videos of people dancing to Adele's songs.

Check out some of the memes and comments below:

AwourValency commented:

"This thread is killing me... yooh!"

@LindoNkosi20 said:

"How would you dance to Adele's songs mara."

@DineoPamelaMasi wrote:

"She doesn't need any. Her music doesn't require any back up dancers."

@Purple_touch added:

"Adele has class. She doesn't need backup dancers her voice alone is spectacular."

Adele drops Easy on Me, the world is in tears

In other entertainment new, Briefly News reported that Adele’s long-awaited single recently dropped and we were surprised there were no flood warnings all over the world with the number of tears that had been shed.

Easy On Me has dropped and it's hit like a ton of bricks. While the world expected to feel all the feels, nothing could prepare people for this tear-jerker. The track dropped at midnight, UK time, and is already the No. 1 song on Spotify and many other playlists. Social media has been buzzing and tears have been flowing.

Paying homage to Rolling In The Deep and Hello, Adele personified her growth in this emotion-packed music video. The black-and-white to colour transition was the punch in the stomach that sent fans blubbing.

