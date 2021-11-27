“She’s Born With It”: Girl Has SA Amazed, Freestyles in the Street Like a Pro

A video of one really precious little queen shaking her stuff on a street corner has rocked the internet

In the video, the dancing queen can be seen giving it her all and absolutely not caring about who's watching

Mzansi flooded the comments section with loving messages for their new favourite crumping toddler

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of one seriously adorable girl stealing the show at a night-time gathering is melting hearts across Mzansi. In the clip, the little superstar can be seen giving it her all as she crumps and shakes her stuff with absolutely no inhibitions.

A video of one seriously adorable girl stealing the show at a night-time gathering is melting hearts across Mzansi. Images: @ImKindaFunny901/Instagram

Source: Twitter

Heading online, Twitter user @ImKindaFunny901 first shared the video.

"LOOK AT HOW SHE ATE THAT," he enthusiastically captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps are convinced this little queen must be Beyonce reincarnated or something. Check out some of the exciting comments below:

@SheaButtaBaddie said:

"She's born with it!"

@EmahWeemah said:

'It’s the Black women hyping her up for me!"

@Bilie_grant said:

"Once you get black woken cheering you on you’re invincible. She didn’t have to eat this freestyle like this."

@GeraldTweeted said:

"Niece ate that!"

@thatdivad said:

"We're gonna find out she's 39 years old and helped choreograph "Homecoming"

@DjAlizay said:

"Mom's in the background drinking her coffee proud as sh!t"

Little girl thrills onlookers as she busts into dance moves in a cute video

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a little girl has won hearts and mesmerized many people with her amazing dance moves to a Nigerian singer's song Love Nwantiti.

Love Nwantiti is a trending song that was first released in 2019 by Nigerian songwriter and record producer, Chukwuka Ekweani popularly known as CKay.

The song which has been remixed severally was Billboard's November 2021 chart-breaker, Bella Naija reports. This is after previously making history as one of the most Shazamed song in the world.

In the 18-second video shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut, the little girl sure knew her onions as she wowed onlookers with fast, head, shoulder and hand moves to the song.

As the song progressed, people cheering her soon joined in complementing her dance moves.

Social media reacts

@eyenobott remarked:

"The way this song is reigning abroad enhhh. I was even doubting if its really sang by a Nigerian when I kept hearing it everywhere."

@throwbacknaijatv opined:

"This particular track is pulling weight like wizkid essence, Asian people no gree that love nwantinti rest."

@ogas2cute wrote:

"Everybody dey shout awww,but when them give ona belle now,ona go hurry go remove am."

@tumzzy_josh stated:

"Na who give me baby i dey find now.... Abi make i just accept any pregnancy wey them reject."

@nellyubabaubelebi thought:

"All this ancestors they give birth to this days,see how she is dancing like an adult."

Source: Briefly.co.za