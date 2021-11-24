Social media user @neevan_ferris vibed to Young Stunna's Adiwele on TikTok after Uncle Waffles posted a similar video

The young lady adopted a similar dance style to the popular local DJ and gained over 84 000 likes on the video app

Some recognition was given to Uncle Waffles in the description of the clip while Saffas showed their appreciation in the comments section

A local woman known as @neevan_ferris took a page from popular Mzansi DJ Uncle Waffles' book. The social media user posted a clip of herself dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele following in the footsteps of Uncle Waffles who posted a similar clip.

The video that was originally uploaded by Uncle Waffles clearly showed the rhythm, style and swag of the incredibly popular female DJ; as she vibed at an event that she was at. @neevan_ferris followed shortly, without disappointment, she portrayed her own skills.

A quick thank you to Uncle Waffles was added to the description of the post while South Africans amped her up in the comments section.

This local lady's attempt at channelling Uncle Waffles had Mzansians grooving at home. Image: @neevan_ferris

Source: UGC

Watch the video below:

Read some of the comments left under her post:

@gujackur said:

"Sheeesh so clean."

@lindoe030 shared:

"I can't get enough of this video."

@lishazzulu wrote:

"She understood the assignment. Period."

@heartbreakneffups commented:

"You're a whole vibe."

@mosasethabela responded to the clip with:

"Yebo, girl you must teach me."

@nadiah2605 added:

"You do these dances EFFORTLESSLY."

