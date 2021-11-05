Little Girl Thrills Onlookers as She Busts Into Dance Moves in Cute Video

A little girl has become an instant hit on social media owing to her viral dance performance of Nigerian singer CKay's hit song, Love Nwantiti

Like an adult dance hall queen, the beautiful kid dazzled before a crowd of onlookers with her rhythmic body movements

The girl's infectious dance moves were followed up by her onlookers turned dance partners who also vibed to the record-making song

A little girl has won hearts and mesmerized many people with her amazing dance moves to a Nigerian singer's song Love Nwantiti.

Love Nwantiti is a trending song that was first released in 2019 by Nigerian songwriter and record producer, Chukwuka Ekweani popularly known as CKay.

She thrilled onlookers with her dance moves Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

The song which has been remixed severally was Billboard's November 2021 chart-breaker, Bella Naija reports. This is after previously making history as one of the most Shazamed song in the world.

In the 18-second video shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut, the little girl sure knew her onions as she wowed onlookers with fast, head, shoulder and hand moves to the song.

As the song progressed, people cheering her soon joined in complementing her dance moves.

Social media reacts

@eyenobott remarked:

"The way this song is reigning abroad enhhh. I was even doubting if its really sang by a Nigerian when I kept hearing it everywhere."

@throwbacknaijatv opined:

"This particular track is pulling weight like wizkid essence, Asian people no gree that love nwantinti rest."

@ogas2cute wrote:

"Everybody dey shout awww,but when them give ona belle now,ona go hurry go remove am."

@tumzzy_josh stated:

"Na who give me baby i dey find now.... Abi make i just accept any pregnancy wey them reject."

@nellyubabaubelebi thought:

"All this ancestors they give birth to this days,see how she is dancing like an adult."

