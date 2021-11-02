Traditional weddings are close to the hearts of many South Africans who save up for years in order to make their dreams come true

@LetoabaRosemary did just that recently and posted a whole bunch of snaps from her big day that Mzansi could not get enough of

From her stunning Ndebele traditional attire to her beautiful make-up, she had tons of Saffas wishing they were present

@LetoabaRosemary just tied the knot and shared a few stunning images on social media in celebration of her happy day. The owner of Letoaba's Eats and Treats went viral on Twitter with her stunning traditional Ndebele wedding attire.

The bright colours paired with the ancestral importance behind them made for an absolutely gorgeous ensemble. She had an outfit change as well where she matched her now-husband in beautiful black and white traditional garments.

South African netizens fell in love with the loving duo and they received an influx of love, blessings and well wishes as they took on the world as a married couple.

Below is a snap of the beautiful black and white ensemble the couple wore:

Take a look at the viral post of their Ndebele traditional attire below:

South Africans complimented the new couple and wished them well

@88Tumi said:

"Congratulations and umuhle njani."

@Tebza64668300 simply wrote:

"Beautiful Tshepi."

@KwazikwenkosiM4 responded with:

"I legit love this attire. Congratulations."

@thalita_tilt shared:

"Congratulations Tshepi."

@Moimoi02649092 wrote in response:

"The best."

@kayqueenblessed added:

"I can't wait to be a Ndebele bride!!!"

