Antonia Lofaso: net worth, age, children, partner, tv shows, recipes, profiles

Antonia Lofaso is one of the most talented cooks to participate in culinary competitions. Usually, just hearing her name causes a few contestants to drop out right away. Her remarkable performances on Top Chef: Chicago and Top Chef: All-Stars is a testament to her expertise in French Cuisine. She even made a surprise visit on The Bachelorette last year, but was she looking for love?

Antonia Lofaso has appeared in over 36 different cooking-related TV shows. Photo: @chefantonia

Source: Instagram

Since her involvement in seasons 4 and 8 of the renowned competitive cooking show, what happened to Antonia Lofaso from Top Chef? Briefly has all the answers and more!

Antonia Lofaso's profile

Full name: Antonia Marie Lofaso

Antonia Marie Lofaso Nickname: The Culinary Warrior

Famous for: Top Chef

Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Northridge, Los Angeles

Northridge, Los Angeles Date of birth: 23 November 1976

23 November 1976 Zodiac: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Antonia Lofaso's age: 45 in 2021

45 in 2021 Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Italian-American

Italian-American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Antonia Lofaso's husband: Heavy D

Heavy D Antonia Lofaso's children: Xea Myers

Xea Myers Parents: Fred (mother unspecified)

Fred (mother unspecified) Siblings: Dominick

Dominick Antonia Lofaso's height: 5ft 10" (1.78m)

5ft 10" (1.78m) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: French Culinary Institute

French Culinary Institute Occupation: Chef, TV personality, cookbook author

Chef, TV personality, cookbook author Book: The Busy Mom's Cookbook: 100 Recipes for Quick, Delicious, Home-Cooked Meals

Antonia Lofaso's net worth: $2.5 million in 2021

$2.5 million in 2021 Instagram: @chefantonia

@chefantonia Facebook: ChefAntoniaLofaso

ChefAntoniaLofaso Twitter: @chefantonia

@chefantonia TikTok: @chefantonia

@chefantonia Antonia Lofaso's website: chefantonia.com

Antonia Lofaso appears on Guy's Ranch Kitchen and gives the gift of her Hot Apple Toddy, Cauliflower with Lemon Aioli, and a Beef Tenderloin served with Roasted Wild Mushrooms. Photo: @chefantonia

Source: Instagram

Family

What ethnicity is Antonia Lofaso? On 23 November 1976, this Italian-American celebrity chef was born in Northridge, Los Angeles, to a Sicilian-Italian father and a Jewish mother. Since childhood, she showed a passion for cooking, whereas her brother, Dominick, went the sporty route and now owns a boxing gym.

Antonia Lofaso co-hosts "Restaurant Reboot" with her long-time friend Guy Fieri. Photo: @chefantonia

Source: Instagram

Antonia Lofaso's TV shows

This LA chef made a lasting impression with her outstanding performance on Top Chef: Chicago and Top Chef: All-Stars. In addition, she continues to display her food wisdom as a judge on CNBC's Restaurant Startup and regular appearances on The Food Network's Man vs Child and ABC's Real O'Neal's. She has also been on a rotational panel of judges on the Food Network competition series "Cutthroat Kitchen" since 2013.

"Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line," a documentary by Guy Fieri released in 2020, featured four chefs, including Lofaso, as they handled the drastic changes that the Covid-19 pandemic had on the food industry.

In Antonia Lofaso's new show, "Restaurant Reboot" by LendingTree's, the pair will be reunited once again as she co-hosts with Fieri.

Is Antonia Lofaso related to Guy Fieri? Although we see these two together regularly, they are just friends with a long history as co-workers.

She has also featured in Guy's Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate, Family Restaurant Rivals, and many more.

Antonia Lofaso and Guy Fieri have worked together regularly over the years. Photo: @chefantonia

Source: Instagram

Antonia Lofaso's restaurants

This exception lady opened Black Market Liquor Bar in Studio City with the help of Sal Aurora and Mario Guddemi in 2011. Then, on 14 November 2013, the talented TV chef opened her first solo restaurant called Scopa - Italian Roots in New York.

On 11 July 2018, DAMA, a Latin-inspired restaurant and bar, opened its doors. This establishment, located in the Fashion District of Downtown Los Angeles, is owned by Pablo Moix, Mario Guddemi, Salvatore Aurora, and our favourite Top Chef contestant.

You can find Antonia Lofaso's recipes in the cookbook she wrote in 2012, titled The Busy Mom’s Cookbook: 100 Recipes for Quick, Delicious, Home-cooked Meals.

Is Antonia Lofaso an Iron Chef?

She has all the necessary abilities and expertise to be an Iron Chef. However, most importantly, she possesses the competitive spirit required to succeed in Kitchen Stadium. If you remember Lofaso from the first season of Tournament of Champions, she was in tears after losing to Brooke Williamson. That is the kind of dedication an Iron Chef should have.

Antonia Lofaso and her 21-year-old daughter, Xea, share the love on Instagram. Photo: @chefantonia

Source: Instagram

Does Antonia Lofaso have a daughter?

The culinary master became a mother in 2000 when her daughter was born. Xea's father is the musician Dwight Arrington Myers, better known as Heavy D. Antonia Lofaso and Heavy D were never married but were in a loving relationship.

Sadly, Heavy D passed away on 8 November 2011. The Jamaican-born rapper died of pulmonary embolism. Celebrities such as Jay-Z, Will Smith, Usher, and many more attended his funeral. Antonia has since not dated (publicly) and remains unmarried.

Antonia Lofaso and Ben Smith

In a cross-over that nobody ever expected, the Top Chef star featured in an episode of The Bachelorette.

For his hometown date with Tayshia Adams, Indiana-born heartthrob Ben Smith replicated Venice Beach, bringing his sister Madalyn and close family friend Antonia into the mix.

Antonia Lofaso owns the restaurants Black Market Liquor Bar, Scopa Italian Roots, and DAMA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @chefantonia

Source: Instagram

Antonia Lofaso gained global recognition for her stellar performance in competitive culinary shows such as Top Chef, Guy's Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions and many more. Faced with the tragic death of her partner, Heavy D, she took to single motherhood with as much passion as she applies to her cooking.

