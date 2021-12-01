A petition to stop journalists from interviewing Will and Jada Smith has gained thousands of signatures

Most of the people who signed the petition, which was launched on 26 November, shared that they're tired of reading or listening to interviews about the celeb couple's private life

Will trended this year when his wife spoke about her close friendship with late rapper, 2Pac and discussed their sex life and also when news broke about her entanglement with August Alsina

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Scores of people have revealed that they're tired of reading or listening to interviews about Will and Jada Smith's private life. They've signed a petition aiming to stop journalists from interviewing the power couple.

Scores of people signed a petition urging journalists to stop interviewing Jada and Will Smith. Image: @jadapinkettsmith, @willsmith

Source: Instagram

A Change.og petition was recently created by Dexter Morales. He launched it last week Thursday, 26 November. According to Independent, 2 355 people had signed it at the time of publishing the story.

The Hollywood heavyweight trended a couple of times this year and last year after his wife discussed their sex life on a public platform and when she praised her friend 2 Pac on his heavenly birthday. Will also became the talk of the town when news broke about Jada Pinkett Smith's entanglement with singer, August Alsina.

Thousands of people shared on Twitter that Jada doesn't deserve Will because of the way she airs his dirty laundry on public platforms. One person signed the petition because everything he has learnt about the celeb couple is "against my will".

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Will Smith trends as Jada Pinkett shares intimate details about their sex life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Will Smith trended again on social media after his wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared intimate details about their marriage. This time around, the actress took it too far and discussed their sex life on her show Red Table Talk on Wednesday, 27 October.

Will and Jada tied the knot more than 23 years ago and just recently, Jada has been dropping major files about their union on her show. On the latest episode, she and her guests discussed the challenges of maintaining a good sex life. check out some of the comments below:

@killu_watt_ wrote:

"Every 2 weeks I learn something about their marriage and it's always against my will."

@MikezAFC_ wrote:

"Will Smith gets embarrassed by his wife at least once every month, it’s sickening."

Source: Briefly.co.za