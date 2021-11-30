A local lady who goes by 'Queen Mo' online revealed that she has been living with HIV for the past 22 years

Queen Mo shared a short story about how grateful she is to her ancestors and God for allowing her to live a happy and full life

Peeps online loved her enthusiasm and look on life as they shared messages of love and support with her

@MMancobeni aka Queen Mo on Twitter revealed that she is living with a positive HIV diagnosis. Queen Mo received her diagnosis on 27 August 1999. She shared a number of tweets to clear the air as her initial post stated that she was diagnosed in 1991.

She has been living her life to the fullest over the past 22 years despite her positive results. She has over 9 500 followers on Twitter and she seems to be very open with them about the trials and tribulations of life.

Her recent post about her HIV diagnosis and living with it for over two decades received 417 likes at the time of Briefly News' viewing.

This stunning lady revealed that she has been living with a positive HIV diagnosis for the past 22 years. Image: @MMancobeni

Source: Twitter

Check her post out below:

"Ndibulela uthixo nezinyanya zam" roughly translates to "I thank God and my ancestors."

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments she received below:

@Zickiie_S shared:

"Wow... and you're living your life positively."

@RichardVasco3 said:

"Beautiful girl. Your faith can initiate healing."

@KgopotsoMphahl3 responded with:

"You are absolutely the girl you think you are."

@LuckyMahwayi3 commented:

"So gorgeously beautiful."

@Laylow25880033 tweeted:

"What I know is that your mind could heal your body, your mind is on some other level keep it up."

@Sammy35962707 added:

"You are so beautiful."

