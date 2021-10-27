A young South African man who identifies as being queer has revealed that he is trying his best to break the stigma surrounding HIV

Donovan uses Twitter to share his journey fighting against the virus and to speak out about the stigma attached to it and homosexuality

The young man's journey to speak out against stigmatization and fight for his right to be treated equally is truly inspiring

@DMothoana (Donovan) identifies as queer and is more than proud. The young man is trying his best to break the stigma surrounding HIV by being outspoken and open about his own battle with the virus.

Donovan spoke about the stigma HIV and homosexuality have and how he prides himself in both enduring and conquering the stigma surrounding the virus. The young man shared a heartfelt post on Twitter about his battle with HIV and his goals.

He gained tons of support from locals who thanked him for speaking out.

Donovan identifies as a queer man and is trying his best to break the stigma surround HIV.

Take a look at Donovan's post below:

South Africans thank him for using his platform this way:

@jaymarij said:

"You are stronger than you know."

@zaddy_gh wrote:

"You're an example to us all."

@Prince_zoukov added:

"Proud of you ntwana."

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man opened up about living with HIV and says he feels blessed to be queer and living with the virus. Although challenging at times, Donovan definitely feels he has been chosen by God to bear the burden of his unique life.

Heading online, @DMothoana shared the heartwarming message:

"I am a queer man. And In my world, I am the most powerful human being. I was trusted enough to deal with the stigma of Homosexuality and HIV. I am actually flattered that God trusted me this much. There is absolutely no other better compliment than this."

The young man went on to share an adorable picture of himself in a yellow jacket and baseball cap. Mzansi definitely fell in love with the inspiration man and some fella even tried to slide in the DM's.

