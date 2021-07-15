Queer Man Opens Up About Living With HIV, Inspires Mzansi: “God Trusted Me”

A local man is touching hearts online after sharing his encouraging message with the world

The homosexual man lives with HIV and says he feels blessed to be trusted with the unique challenges that come with his chosen life

Mzansi social media users couldn't help falling in love with the man and his strength, heading to the comments section to wish him well

A local man has opened up about living with HIV and says he feels blessed to be queer and living with the virus. Although challenging at times, Donovan definitely feels he has been chosen by God to bear the burden of his unique life.

Heading online, @DMothoana shared the heartwarming message:

"I am a queer man. And In my world, I am the most powerful human being. I was trusted enough to deal with the stigma of Homosexuality and HIV. I am actually flattered that God trusted me this much. There is absolutely no other better compliment than this."

The young man went on to share an adorable picture of himself in a yellow jacket and baseball cap. Mzansi definitely fell in love with the inspiration man and some fella even tried to slide in the DM's.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MercedesSehool4 said:

"You are such an inspiration remember HIV lives in your body, you control it not the other way round"

@ThisIsAyabulela said:

"So are you single?"

@JusyJ2 said:

"You're strong my brother, cute too."

@LindaDuma14 said:

"I salute and honour you. It takes a strong person and courageous one to stand tall and be proud of who he is. It might not have been easy but you have surpassed the test of time. You are a hero."

@Lockdown1458 said:

"This is really inspirational. Hope your dreams can be realized God keep u and bless you."

@garaineya said:

"you're so handsome omg."

@XhongoSindisa said:

"Be strong bruh your confidence is bringing hope to those who are hopeless to dream, to work hard for success."

In some other inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a Chinese man identified as Guo Gangtang has breathed a sigh of relief after reuniting with his son who disappeared about 24 years ago.

According to a report by the BBC, Gangtang's son had been snatched aged two in front of their home in the province of Shandong.

It is said that the son was taken to the neighbouring Henan province and sold there by the kidnappers.

China's Ministry of Public Security has revealed that the police were able to trace the son's identity using DNA testing.

Gangtang and his wife cried and hugged their son when they were reunited in Liaocheng, Shandong.

"My baby, you came back," cried the mother.

Gangtang told reporters that he believes life will be better now that the child has been found.

''Everything can only be happy from now on," he said.

After his son's abduction in 1997, the loving father travelled to more than 20 provinces around the Asian country using a motorbike chasing tip-offs.

Source: Briefly.co.za