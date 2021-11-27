Natasha Thahane has social media users talking after heading online to share a little snippet from a recent interview

Speaking during the chat with MacG, Thahane touched on the importance of God and a loving family in her life

Inspired South Africans headed to the comments section celebrating the young starlet's success

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While actress Natasha Thahane has been receiving some major backlash from tweeps for her shady political ties, Instagram users have been much kinder.

Natasha Thahane has social media users talking after heading online to share a little snippet from a recent interview with MacG. Images: natasha_thahane/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to her Insta account, the starlet shared a sweet snippet from her recent interview with local podcaster, MacG. Her video highlighted the faith she had put in God to get as far as she has in the industry.

She also touchingly shared that she wants to be remembered as someone who opened doors for others and that she's really grateful to be loved by family and her thoughtful boyfriend. Super sweet!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out some of the social media reactions to the post:

3_centuries said:

"#gratitude... Keep opening doors for others... Hope I'm in the list somehow... The future is endless with possibilities..."

monifaaaa said:

"Ugh God bless you girl. Love you! All the way from NY."

the_real.kutloano_aphane said:

"I watched that interview and I must say, your story is amazing. I never knew that you struggled that much to just finish your overseas degree. That's amazing. And that one of friends outgrowing one another, funny enough I was also in the same situation when you were on the podcast and now I got to understand why it happens. Thank you so much."

Natasha Thahane spills the tea about her R1m grant from the government

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Actress Natasha Thahane has been trending on Twitter after she revealed that Baleka Mbete helped her out big time.

She was a guest on MacG's Podcast & Chill where she said that she'd reached out to Mbete to help her with her finances at the New York Film Academy.

Being the granddaughter of Desmond Tutu helped her secure over R1 million from the department of arts.

This was after Mbete allegedly contacted the department to facilitate the funds.

Natasha took to social media in response to the backlash and explained that she had applied for funding but no one had responded until the New York Film Academy contacted the department.

"I applied for funding, no one responded. Until the school assisted me get in contact with the department.

I even emailed Barack Obama’s Foundation hoping I’d get assistance."

Needless to say, social media users had a thing or two to say about the situation

@ChrisExcel102:

"Okay Woah!!

This Unathi & Sizwe Dhlomo thing can wait a bit.

The fact that Natasha Thahane says she got R1 Million to study overseas from mam Baleka Mbethe!

while we have thousands of Students who sleep with empty bursary ain't paying this shit doesn't sit well with... WTF!!"

@miss_andisa:

"Natasha sharing how she got funding is how privilege works ke guys. And for many children of these struggle stalwarts, the state is their mini purse. The rest of us will sign one million application forms, bona they go “mama, I need funding” and arts and culture come through..."

Source: Briefly.co.za