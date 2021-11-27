Natasha Thahane revealed that she was able to study in America at the New York Film Academy thanks to a R1 million grant

She received the grant from the government after she allegedly contacted Baleka Mbete

Mbete allegedly contacted the department of arts on her behalf and was able to secure her the grant

Social media users were furious over the special treatment that privileged people enjoy

Actress Natasha Thahane has been trending on Twitter after she revealed that Baleka Mbete helped her our big time.

She was a guest on MacG's Podcast & Chill where she said that she'd reached out to Mbete to help her with her finances at the New York Film Academy.

Being the granddaughter of Desmond Tutu helped her secure over R1 million from the department of arts.

Natasha Thahane allegedly was able to secure a R1m grant through Baleka Mbete.

Source: Instagram

This was after Mbete allegedly contacted the department to facilitate the funds.

Natasha took to social media in response to the backlash and explained that she had applied for funding but no one had responded until the New York Film Academy contacted the department.

"I applied for funding, no one responded. Until the school assisted me get in contact with the department.

I even emailed Barack Obama’s Foundation hoping I’d get assistance."

Needless to say, social media users had a thing or two to say about the situation

@ChrisExcel102:

"Okay Woah!!

This Unathi & Sizwe Dhlomo thing can wait a bit.

The facf that Natasha Thahane says she got R1 Million to study overseas from mam Baleka Mbethe!

while we have thousands of Students who sleep with empty bursary ain't paying this shit doesn't sit well with... WTF!!"

@miss_andisa:

"Natasha sharing how she got funding is how privilege works ke guys. And for many children of these struggle stalwarts, the state is their mini purse. The rest of us will sign one million application forms, bona they go “mama, I need funding” and arts and culture come through..."

