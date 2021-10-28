Will Smith has been trending on social media since the latest episode of Red Table Talk went live on Wednesday, 27 October

The superstar's boo Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about their sex life during the discussion about the challenges of maintaining a good sex life

Social media users who feel sorry for Will expressed that he should walk away from his marriage because Jada has been embarrassing him for a long time now

Will Smith is trending again on social media after his wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared intimate details about their marriage. This time around, the actress took it too far and discussed their sex life on her show Red Table Talk on Wednesday, 27 October.

Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith has shared intimate details about their sex life. Image: @jadapinkettsmith, @willsmith

Source: Instagram

Will and Jada tied the knot more than 23 years ago and just recently, Jada has been dropping major files about their union on her show. On the latest episode, she and her guests discussed the challenges of maintaining a good sex life, according to E News.

Social media users from across the globe have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith discussing her sex life with the Hollywood superstar on such a public platform.

Check out some of their comments below:

@killu_watt_ wrote:

"Every 2 weeks I learn something about their marriage and it's always against my will."

@phillip_favors commented:

"Bro just needs to leave for real."

@_Nomafu said:

"Why doesn't she divorce him? Also who keeps asking about their marriage?"

@MikezAFC_ wrote:

"Will Smith gets embarrassed by his wife at least once every month, it’s sickening."

@Tahoe_TV added:

"We have to save Will Smith from his wife!!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za