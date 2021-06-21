Father's Day: Will Smith and Kevin Hart Talk Marriage on 'Red Table Talk'

Will Smith and Kevin Hart talked about marriage in a special Father's Day episode on the Red Table Talk on Sunday, 20 June

Both Kevin and Will also discussed their biggest mistakes as fathers and how they deal with their blended families

The US superstars also spoke about what makes a good father adding that they both had bad fathers and wanted to be different from them

Will Smith and Kevin Hart sat down on Father's Day and discussed fatherhood and marriage. Kevin was a guest on Red Table Talk on Sunday, 20 June.

In the 45-minute episode, the superstars talked about their biggest mistakes as parents and how they made their blended families work. Kevin also opened up about how he addressed his much-publicised cheating scandal with his kids.

Will Smith and Kevin Hart talked about marriage on 'Red Table Talk'. Image: @kevinhart4real, @willsmith

The actors also spoke about what makes a good father, with both adding that they had bad fathers and wanted to be nothing like them.

"I had a bad father. No disrespect to my dad. My dad wasn't the best father," said Hart, according to Too Fab.

Hart also said that he struggled to get his daughter to understand that he was sorry after he cheated on his wife. A few social media users took to TMZ's comment section on Twitter and shared their reactions to Kevin and Will's special Father's Day episode. Check out some of their reactions below:

@Rocklover79 said:

"It’s gotta be tough, knowing that a man will one day fail your daughter the way you failed her mother."

@kats90804386 wrote:

"Why the hell will a grown man tell a child about his business, what is wrong with these so-called parents, she is a kid and you burden her with that bs. I miss the 90s."

Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett gushes over 2Pac

In other news, Briefly News reported that Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media to gush over late rapper 2Pac. It is the US superstar's birthday this Wednesday, 16 June and Jada took to Twitter to talk about the rapper.

Jada and Pac enjoyed a very close relationship from high school and the actress revealed that the musician used to send her letters and poems. She shared a clip on Twitter showing a poem titled Lost Soulz that the lyricist sent her back in the day.

Jada is married to rapper and Hollywood actor Will Smith. In the clip she can be heard saying she went down memory lane. Jada further said Pac wrote her many letters and poems.

