Jada Pinkett Smith has shared a poem that her late close friend 2Pac sent her when they were still at school and peeps felt sorry for her hubby Will Smith

The US actress gushed over the superstar and said she doesn't think 2Pac would have minded that she posted the poem, titled Lost Soulz , which she believes has never been published

The talented slain rapper would have turned 50 this Wednesday 16 June and many of his fans wished him a happy birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media to gush over late rapper 2Pac. It is the US superstar's birthday this Wednesday, 16 June and Jada took to Twitter to talk about the rapper.

Jada Pinkett Smith gushed over late close friend 2Pac and some people felt sorry for Will Smith. Image: @jadapinkettsmith, @willsmith

Jada and Pac enjoyed a very close relationship from high school and the actress revealed that the musician used to send her letters and poems. She shared a clip on Twitter showing a poem titled Lost Soulz that the lyricist sent her back in the day. Jada, who is married to rapper and Hollywood actor Will Smith, captioned her 15 June post:

"Tupac Amaru Shakur would’ve been 50 midnight tonight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy… let’s remember him for that which we loved most… his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before. Happy 'you goin’ to be 50 at midnight' Birthday Pac! I got next."

In the clip she can be heard saying she went down memory lane. Jada further said Pac wrote her many letters and poems.

"I don't think he would have minded that I share this with you guys."

The media personality believes that the poem, written on a piece of paper with a pen, was never published.

According to The Washington Post, Will Smith explained last year that he "could never open up to interact with Pac" out of insecurity over the close bond his wife shared with the late rapper. Pac and Jada met while attending high school at the Baltimore School for the Arts.

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Jada's post. While many wished 2Pac a happy birthday, others felt sorry for her hubby.

@CliffordAArmst2 said:

"Yes, he had a way with words, and his delivery was even better."

@SuPRV1LN wrote:

"He is to me the greatest inspiration. His words echo through time and space, through chaos and darkness, reminding me I'm not alone in my struggle, that I'm a part of a bigger journey and my destiny is in my hands. We wish you a peaceful journey Pac, wherever your soul resides."

@ydavis994 commented:

"He was then and is still the best ever and his music and lyrics still stand true today. He is still missed."

@CrawfordShemeca said:

"Thank you for keeping his memory alive Beautiful Queen and for sharing this poem that’s so real in today’s society. PAC was brilliant and woke long before the rest of us! Happy Heavenly Birthday King!"

@EdwardsOthieno wrote:

"@willsmith deserved much better than this constant NOSTALGIA."

@Neil91242264 added:

"What’s your last name again?? Absolute disgrace."

Jada Pinkett's entanglement with August Alsina

In other news, Briefly News reported that American actress Jada Pinkett has publicly admitted cheating on her husband Will Smith with singer August Alsina. While she admitted indeed she went a stray, she insisted her relationship with Will had ended the time she hooked up with Alsina.

Addressing the accusations that had earlier been made by Alsina, Jada through her Red Table Talk show alongside her hubby rubbished claims she was still married when she cheated, confirming she had long been separated from Will Smith.

