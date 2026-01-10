Meet Ace Wells Tucker, Riley, and Blaze: all about Kandi Burruss' kids

Kandi Burruss' kids, Ace Wells Tucker, Riley Burruss, and Blaze Tucker, have grown up in the spotlight and are following in their mother's famous footsteps. The R&B singer and former RHOA star has shared her love for doing mommy duties amid her busy schedule.

Kandi Burruss' kids, Riley (far left), Ace Wells Tucker, and Blaze Tucker (Right). Photo: @kandi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Kandi Burruss welcomed her daughter, Riley, from her relationship with Russell Spencer and had her kids, Ace and Blaze, during her marriage to Todd Tucker.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is focused on co-parenting with Todd Tucker after announcing their divorce in November 2025.

star is focused on co-parenting with Todd Tucker after announcing their divorce in November 2025. Kandi Burruss' son, Ace, is an emerging movie star with roles in The Day Before Christmas and Them.

Inside the lives of Kandi Burruss' children

The former Xscape singer is a doting mother of three. After welcoming a daughter with Russell 'Block' Spencer, Kandi and her estranged husband, Todd, had two babies. She is also a stepmother to Todd Tucker's eldest daughter, Kaela Tucker. Here is everything to know about the Burruss-Tucker kids:

Riley Burruss

Riley Burruss with her mother, Kandi, during the hosting for Netflix's 'Ruth & Boaz' in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 24, 2025. Photo: @rileyburruss (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: August 22, 2002

August 22, 2002 Age: 23 years old (as of January 2026)

23 years old (as of January 2026) Social media: Instagram, TikTok

Riley Burruss is Kandi's eldest daughter from her short-lived relationship with hip-hop executive and businessman Russell 'Block' Spencer. Riley previously slammed her dad for not being present, but they seem to be repairing their relationship, and she has been featuring him in her social media posts.

Riley made her reality TV debut in 2009 on The Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside her mom. Since June 2025, she has been a star on the Bravo series Next Gen NYC, which follows the children of former Real Housewives cast members, including Teresa Giudice's daughter, Gia, and Meredith Mark's son, Brooks.

Like her Grammy-winning mother, Riley is also a good singer. She released her debut song, 'Better Late Than Never', in 2017 and has covered several songs.

Riley Burruss during her graduation from New York University in May 2024. Photo: @rileyburruss (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kandi Burruss' daughter graduated from New York University in May 2024 with a Bachelor of Music majoring in Music Business after switching from her initial degree in nutrition. She celebrated being the first person in her family to graduate from college and thanked her mother for inspiring her to pursue a music-related venture.

Riley began studying for the LSAT after graduation and hopes to become an entertainment lawyer. In a May 2025 interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, she expressed her interest in pursuing a dual law and business degree at Columbia University in New York, where she is now based.

My main priority is studying for the LSAT, of course, and getting a great score, and getting into Columbia. And my second goal is just to continue working on myself... I feel like there's a lot of self-work that would be very needed at this age of your life. And I just want to make sure I'm doing the best I can with myself.

Ace Wells Tucker

Ace Wells Tucker with his mother, Kandi, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in August 2024. Photo: @acetucker (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth : January 6, 2016

: January 6, 2016 Age: 9 years old (as of January 2026)

9 years old (as of January 2026) Social media: Instagram, YouTube

Kandi Burruss' nine-year-old son, Ace Wells Tucker, was born nearly two years after the singer's April 2014 wedding to Todd Tucker. The Don't Think I'm Not hitmaker underwent IVF treatments in 2015 to conceive her son after having surgery to remove a uterine fibroid.

Ace has already started making his mark in the entertainment industry. Kandi told The Daily Dish in September 2022 that she got him an acting coach after discovering his acting skills and praised the youngster for being multi-talented.

Ace, I always say, that's our can-do-it-all baby. That boy is good at everything he tries. He's open to try [anything]... pretty much anything he tries to do, he's pretty good at it.

Ace Wells Tucker with his mother, Kandi, in July 2023. Photo: @acetucker (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Wells appeared in the 2021 series 'Them' as Kenny and in the 2024 BET+ holiday movie The Day Before Christmas as Cameron alongside rapper T.I.'s daughter Heiress Harris.

Kandi's son is also a kidfluencer on YouTube, where his channel, Ace Plays and Giveaways, has over 20,000 subscribers. His content features toy reviews and vlogs. He also has a self-titled Instagram account with over 484,000 followers that is managed by his parents.

Blaze Tucker

Blaze Tucker with her dad, Todd Tucker, in March 2025. Photo: @blazetucker (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019 Age: 6 years old (as of January 2026)

6 years old (as of January 2026) Social media: Instagram

Blaze Tucker is Kandi and Todd Tucker's youngest child. She was born via surrogacy, which Kandi chose because of her high-risk pregnancy with son Ace.

The former Xscape frontwoman felt guilty having someone else carry her child. She was afraid she might not have a connection with the baby, but she revealed during her August 2020 appearance on the We Are Family podcast that they bonded.

When Blaze got here, I didn't feel any less of a connection than I have with my previous children. I still feel super bonded when I come in the room... It's still this same love, the same connection.

Kandi with her kids, Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker, in December 2023. Photo: @acetucker (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's co-parenting amid divorce

Burruss announced on November 21, 2025, that she had officially filed for divorce from Todd Tucker after nearly 11 years of marriage. The couple met in 2011 on the set of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kandi shared during an Amazon Live she hosted on November 24 that she had no regrets, and the focus is on their kids.

No matter what Todd and I are going through, we are parents together. We are co-parenting together. We have beautiful children together, so we are trying to make this transition as smooth as it could possibly be for our kids. That is our main concern. We are keeping it very friendly.

The estranged couple reunited on November 22, 2025, for their daughter Blaze's 6th birthday. The former RHOA star held a Snow White-themed party in Atlanta. The entire Kandi Burruss family, including Todd, were together for Thanksgiving and later united for the Christmas holidays.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker with their kids, Ace and Blaze, in December 2022. Photo: @acetucker (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

Kandi Burruss' kids are forging their paths in the entertainment industry. Riley has her Ivy League and music law ambitions, Ace Wells Tucker is working on his acting skills, and Blaze is the baby of the bunch.

READ MORE: Lauryn Hill's children: Everything to know about her 6 kids

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Lauryn Hill's six children. The singer welcomed her first five children, including Zion, Selah, Joshua, John, and Sarah, during her long-term relationship with Bob Marley's son, entrepreneur Rohan Marley.

Lauren's youngest son, Micah Hill, was born in 2011, but she has not revealed the child's father. The neo-soul singer took a break from music to focus on motherhood after the 1998 release of her critically acclaimed album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Source: Briefly News