Tate McRae's ex-boyfriends and past romances: who has the 'Greedy' star dated?

Tate McRae's ex-boyfriends have inspired some of her biggest hit songs, including Greedy, Grave, Exes, and You Broke Me First. The Canadian pop singer was in high-profile relationships with Australian artist The Kid Laroi and NHL athlete Cole Sillinger. While discussing her love life, she told Vogue in 2023:

I fell in love so hard, but I went through experiences that were very unpleasant, too.

Tate McRae with The Kid Laroi (L), Jonny Hader (C), and Cole Sillinger (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur/Gilbert Carrasquillo on Getty Images, @jonathan-hader on LinkedIn (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Tate McRae dated Cole Sillinger from 2021 to 2023 and was linked to Australian rapper-singer The Kid Laroi from early 2024 to mid-2025.

The pop singer's first public boyfriend was Jonny Hader, a fellow Canadian native and investment banking analyst.

McRae's fans accused ice hockey player Sillinger of being unfaithful to the singer, leading to their breakup, but he publicly refuted the claims.

Is Tate McRae still single?

The You Broke Me First hitmaker has not publicly confirmed any romance as of December 2025. In November 2025, NHL player Jack Hughes was rumoured to be Tate McRae's boyfriend after the two were spotted having dinner together at Anton's in New York City, according to photos obtained by Deux Moi. The pair has yet to comment on the romance speculations.

Five facts about Tate McRae. Photo: Gilbert Flores on Getty Images (modified by author)

Inside Tate McRae's dating history

Many of Tate McRae's songs are inspired by her personal life and romances. In a 2023 Vogue interview, the singer said that her second album, Think Later, showcased her growth from her first heartbreak and the repercussions of making decisions based on "intuition and what I was feeling in my heart."

Despite releasing emotional breakup songs, the Canadian pop star previously revealed that she and all her ex-boyfriends are on good terms. Tate McRae told radio personality Eliott King in a December 2023 interview:

I don't think my songs are necessarily dissing them. I still have good relationships with my exes... Even the song 'Exes' sounds like it's a diss your ex record, but it mostly is dissing myself. It kind of talks about how bad I am in a relationship and all the things that I do to sometimes self-sabotage.

Here is a look at who Tate McRae has dated:

The Kid Laroi (2024 to 2025)

The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena September 11, 2024, in in Elmont, New York. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi were first linked in January 2024, when they were spotted vacationing together in Mexico. Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffery Howard, made their romance Instagram official on July 1, 2024, while wishing Tate a happy 21st birthday with the caption "You make me feel better."

In February 2025, the ex-couple released their joint track I Know Love from Tate's third studio album, So Close to What. While discussing how McRae inspires him, the Australian artist told Elle in June 2025:

She's the hardest-working artist I've ever met in my entire life. And I don't say that because she's my girlfriend. Seeing how hard she works inspires and encourages me to follow along and do the same. There's something really, really motivating about that—and really attractive as well.

Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Laroi and Tate McRae's relationship ended in June 2025. The Australian rapper seemed to confirm the split in a July post on X (formerly Twitter) when he denied claims that his team was spreading hate against Tate to promote his song Hot Girl Problems. Laroi added that he was on good terms with the pop singer.

McRae opened up about her breakup with the rapper for the first time in a December 2025 interview with Rolling Stone. She said it was "scary and overwhelming" when fans speculated that her song Tit for Tat and The Kid Laroi's track A Cold Play were diss tracks aimed at each other. She also commented on the heartbreak, saying:

When someone's in your life for a long time, I'll never, ever, ever forget them, or not feel them. I feel every person who's ever been in my life. I love, love, love people, and I want to make sure they're always good. That's a hard thing, when breakups happen, not knowing when someone's good or not. But we'll see what happens in time.

Cole Sillinger (2021 to 2023)

Cole Sillinger and Tate McRae attend the Jason Wu fashion show during the 2022 New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Tate started dating NHL athlete Cole Sillinger around 2021 and went Instagram official later that year. While talking to Entertainment Tonight on the 2022 VMAs red carpet, the Greedy hitmaker commented on being the Columbus Blue Jackets star's celebrity crush and revealed that they connected through a friend of her brother's friend.

The exes made a few public appearances together and used to post about each other on social media. The singer deleted all pictures of the ice hockey player after their breakup in early 2023. Rumours about what happened between Cole Sillinger and Tate McRae started to circulate, including claims of infidelity on Cole's part.

McRae fueled the cheating speculations when she released the song Hurt My Feelings in December 2023. It has lyrics like "She wears your number, but I got what you like | She's got you right now, but I'm still on your mind."

Cole Sillinger denied being unfaithful to McRae under a February 2024 Instagram post by a hockey memes page. His comment came after Tate performed during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Jonny Hader (2019 to 2021)

Canadian investment banking analyst Jonny Hader. Photo: @jonathan-hader on LinkedIn (modified by author)

McRae and Jonathan 'Jonny' Hader had a low-key relationship for about two years from 2019 to 2021. Jonny hails from the singer's native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He graduated from Western University in 2024 with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Software.

Hader was a camera operator and cinematographer on the video for Tate McRae's multi-platinum-selling 2020 track You Broke Me First. He has maintained a private life after their split and works at J.P. Morgan as an investment banking analyst, according to his LinkedIn.

Tate McRae attends Time100 Next at Current on October 30, 2025, in New York City. Photo: TheStewartofNY (modified by author)

Conclusion

From an investment banker to a professional hockey athlete to a rising singer-rapper, Tate McRae's ex-boyfriends have influenced her songwriting as she grows as a person. The 22-year-old Canadian pop star started her career as a competitive dancer before the age of ten and later shifted to music, which propelled her to mainstream fame.

