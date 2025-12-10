Tyla’s New Song ‘Chanel’ Is Making Waves in the US, With Over 100K Units Sold
- South African internationally acclaimed singer Tyla has broken another record in the US
- It was reported that the 23-year-old star's new song, Chanel, is still making waves in America
- Ever since it was released, the track has surged past 30 million Spotify plays, outpacing some of her earlier hits
Tyla continues to make big boss moves in the music industry. The South African singer and songwriter recently reached another career milestone, leaving many of her fans beaming with joy and pride at the star's soaring success.
According to Fakazanews, the 23-year-old's new hit song, Chanel. It was reported that the song had sold over 100K units in its first month of release.
CHANEL has surged past 30 million Spotify plays, outpacing some of her earlier hits and becoming her fastest-climbing single to date.
Fans react to Chanel's success on music charts
Shortly after it was announced that Tyla's new song sold over 100K units in America, many of her fans and followers couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@aliByteCode said:
"Well-deserved. “Chanel” has been picking up real momentum lately, so the numbers make sense. Tyla keeps stacking wins this year."
@Thabangsiband wrote:
"Thank you so much, US tygers, you made us proud. We have bragging rights now, and you are appreciated. Tyla is so talented and humble that no one can convince me to hate her. I'm wondering, how do you sleep at night for hating someone who doesn't even know you exist?"
@tylassecurity commented:
"Tygers! Stream Chanel from today’s top hits playlist, but don’t forget to stream and use the Tygers' official playlist, Tigers. Then, below, we updated it so you can just click play and go down in order!"
@https_Bai replied:
"Oh, but a certain demographic said she’s a flop. Hmmm. Interesting."
@BANGERBOUY stated:
"Like if you've listened to the song and you enjoyed it. I bet nobody knows about this song, lmfao."
@lifeofmageba shared:
"There is a certain community that told us they are the culture, and without them, Tyla won’t sell. Lol."
Tyla's path from Johannesburg to global stages
The turning point in Tyla's career arrived with Water in July 2023. Water exploded after a water bottle dance challenge took off on TikTok.
The song marked the first solo entry by a South African artist on the Billboard Hot 100 since Hugh Masekela's 1968 hit Grazing in the Grass, peaking at No. 67 and earning her a 2024 Grammy for Best African Music Performance.
Tyla wears Chanel on public transport
In other Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer being spotted wearing Chanel in a Toyota Quantum taxi.
Fans went wild over the unexpected juxtaposition of the global star sporting high-end designer wear on public transport, admiring her humility.
