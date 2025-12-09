South African broadcaster Sol Phenduka recently reacted to Shebeshxt's legal woes

This was after the star appeared in court on Monday, 8 December 2025, where his bail was denied by the magistrate

Many netizens also flooded the comment section with their reactions to the rapper spending Christmas and New Year behind bars

The controversial Lekompo rapper, Shebehxt's legal woes have taken a dark twist and got worse than they were before. South African broadcaster Sol Phenduka decided to share his two cents on the rapper's latest court appearance.

On Monday, 8 December 2025, the Ambulance hitmaker, who got arrested for attempted murder in November this year, appeared at the Polokwane magistrate's court, where his bail application was denied, meaning he will be spending Christmas and New Year behind bars.

This news had the former Kaya 959 radio co-host feeling sorry for him, as he will be far away from his family during this festive season; however, other netizens weren't so sorry that he was denied bail, as they've mentioned how many times he was warned regarding his unruly behaviour.

Fans react to outcome of Shebe's bail application

Shortly after Sol Phenduka reacted to Shebe's bail application outcome on social media, netizens also flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@collen_sambo2 said:

"They’re saving him from himself, as he is capable of adding charges when released."

@casketmaker_GOV wrote:

"It's sad, but do we say we saw it coming, ukhuziwe lomjita? I think he needs to be away for a minute, reflect and hope he comes out OK to ride the wave again."

@kgwantha_t36174 commented:

"Yet people like KT Molefe are out on bail. I'm not saying his right, actually, he is the dumbest dude I know currently, but we need to be fair."

@ClubCorporates replied:

"The spirit of his ancestors (daughter) is working overtime to divert his journey. They could be saving him from something bigger than his life. Jail is not a nice place, but the cemetery is far worse."

@AnDybtlzy stated:

"Well, he acts and behaves like a gangster. This means he will enjoy prison life because that's what he’s subjected himself to."

@Melusijezreel1 mentioned:

"Bro thought he was untouchable. Let him learn harshly that even the strongest trees can break."

