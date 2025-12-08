Musician Shebeshxt made his second appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday, 8 December 2025, for his bail hearing

The popular musician, who was arrested on attempted murder charges, remains in custody after the matter was postponed to January 2026

Social media users and fans of the musician commented on Shebeshxt spending Christmas and New Year's in jail

Popular Lekompo artist Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, had social media in a frenzy when it was revealed that he had previously forged his victim's documents to get charges withdrawn.

The Limpopo-born star was denied bail this week and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 19 January 2026.

Chauke, who is behind bars, is reportedly facing 9 charges, including 3 counts of attempted murder, and other violent-conduct offences.

Daily Sun reported on Monday, 8 December 2025, that the fan-favourite artist previously forged a victim's documents on an official case withdrawal statement.

Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola told the Polokwane Court on Monday that the artist's previous cases were withdrawn under suspicious circumstances.

Makola also alleged that the artist had protection from certain police officials who sometimes frustrated victims.

"The complainant's signature was faked. When I visited him to discuss the case, he was shocked to learn that the case had been withdrawn," said Makola.

Social media user @Am_Blujay shared on his X account on Monday, 8 December 2025, that the Lekompo artist was denied bail.

"Shock for Lekompo fans as Shebeshxt denied bail," said the artist.

South Africans respond to the musician's trial

@skutuphendu said:

"One thing about life, it will always give you an opportunity to live your best life, and it is your choice whether to grab the opportunity in both hands or let it slide by your bad character."

@nta_mbele replied:

"He looks humble already, let him go... ke (it's)December bathong!"(people).

@DreadyPrince reacted:

"It's gonna be a boring December, no twerking, no shxta."

@RirhaSA commented:

"Maybe they are saving his life, who knows, might happen when he’s outside, speeding, and short-tempered."

@MasileLenkwang wrote:

"I hope this serves as a lesson for all the boys who see a role model in him. Crime doesn’t pay, and you always feel like the cops are not working until they want you."

@Chauke05 said:

"He must forget about bail and spend his life in custody once."

@mtswenihv replied:

"Forging documents for withdrawal how when he is in custody."

@prosperiasam responded:

"Who is advising him? Forging documents is mad business."

