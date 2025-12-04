Popular South African musician and businessman Da L.E.S recently opened up about his stroke, losing his father, and close friends

The rapper revealed what caused his 2024 stroke, which led him to lose his ability to speak and to use a wheelchair

Fans of the award-winning musician flocked to his video interview to comment on his latest interview and revelation

Rapper Da L.E.S reveals what caused his stroke. Images:2freshles

Reality TV star and rapper Leslie Mampe, known as Da L.E.S., recently opened up about the stroke that caused him to lose his mobility.

The Love and Hip Hop SA star recently caused a buzz on social media when he opened up about using drugs to numb his pain.

Mampe also previously shared on his social media accounts that he was moving to the United States of America.

Social media user @RealSihleIV shared a video of the rapper's latest interview on her X account on 4 December 2025.

The Hip Hop musician revealed in an interview with News24 on Thursday, 4 December 2025, that stress from losing his father and his close friends caused his stroke in July 2024.

"It was definitely stress. I was hiding a lot of stress from everybody. My pops died, AKA obviously, Riky, Nathan. They all died in like 2 years," adds the musician.

South Africans respond to the artist's latest interview

@rubberband_031 commented:

"Lol, right after this, L-Tido then said when Les & AKA were beefing, AKA called him to say he heard Les was on drugs and he felt sad. So he was doing drugs before he lost his friends."

@kay_l6916 replied:

"Haha, my bro is guilty as f*ck, he used to take those drugs in secret, everyone around him thought he wasn’t, but trust he's been on them."

@ZGoasu responded:

"Bro has been using substances before those losses; he must stop the cap."

@ReallyHimFashoo wrote:

"Always wanted to hear what really happened, I gotta tap in."

@Itz_M0rgan_ responded:

"We need more people to speak up about the dangers of drugs."

@phestahiver reacted:

"This I will watch, men’s health is not talked about enough. I was on the verge of a stroke. Luckily, I saw the signs and got myself admitted, gents, where do you think all that alcohol goes?"

@house_namba said:

"This clip is a remembrance of Hype magazine days. Riky Rick, in one of their interviews, spoke of being suicidal and giving up on music. This was prior to him bl*wing up or being part of BoyzNBucks."

@mr_fourtu replied:

"D*mn, bro has 2 albums only with this kind of influence he got."

SA applauds Da L.E.S for revealing what caused his stroke. Images:2freshles

Da L.E.S opens up about surviving a Stroke

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Da L.E.S. had spoken for the first time after suffering a stroke in July 2024 on his 39th birthday.

In a video shared on his official Facebook account on Thursday, 26 June 2025, Da L.E.S shared never-before-seen footage of himself in hospital.

The rapper also expressed gratitude and shared why he was sharing his experience with the world.

