Kenny Kunene surprised South Africans by releasing a new single titled "Hamba," featuring Soulful G and Theology HD, on social media

His unexpected foray into music sparked lively online debates, further enhancing his reputation for frequently reinventing himself

The Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Transport continues to capture public attention amid political scandals and new ventures in the country

Johannesburg's MMC for Transport, Kenny Kunene, caused a stir on social media when he shared the cover art for his debut single, titled "Hamba." The track features Kunene alongside artists Soulful G and Theology HD.

Reactions from South Africans on X were mixed; many were baffled and questioned whether it was a joke, while others speculated about Kunene's decision to pursue a new career outside politics.

Kunene is not new to the entertainment industry, having previously owned the well-known ZAR Bar. The venue, frequented by celebrities, politicians, and the elite, attracted significant controversy due to its notorious “sushi parties,” where sushi was served on the bodies of scantily clad women.

As the cover art of the single spread online, South Africans engaged in discussions regarding its implications.

Kunene transitioned from night club owner to politician

Kunene was a staunch ANC supporter until 2013, when he defected to the Economic Freedom Fighters. His time in the EFF was brief, as he soon joined the newly formed Patriotic Alliance, which he co-founded with his friend and fellow former inmate, Gayton McKenzie. Currently, Kunene serves as the Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance.

In February 2023, he was appointed as the Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Transport by the then-mayor, Thapelo Amad.

Kunene was placed on special leave for 30 days on 21 July 2025 after being found at the home of Katiso Molefe, who had been arrested in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody. McKenzie put Kunene on leave while the party conducted an internal investigation into his possible links with Molefe. Kunene denied any connection, stating that he had accompanied a journalist from his publication who was there to interview Molefe.

Kunene was re-sworn in as a councillor for the City of Johannesburg on 26 September 2025 after a legal firm cleared him of any wrongdoing related to the incident.

Kunene's preaching video resurfaced, bringing amusement to netizens

Briefly News previously reported on a video of Kunene preaching while wearing a ZAR-branded T-shirt, which caused South Africans to raise their eyebrows in skepticism. The video, which went viral on X, reminded many of his colorful past as a nightlife figure. In the footage, Kunene passionately delivers a motivational sermon in an apostolic church. Online users joked that Kunene has lived many lives, transitioning from teacher to inmate, businessman to preacher, politician, and now, presumably, a musician.

