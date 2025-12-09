South African Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga found himself being the talk of the town on social media regarding his recent appearance

An online user posted a video of the star at an unknown event, which quickly garnered many likes

Many Mzansi women couldn't help but swoon over the star's facial features as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Women drool over Daliwonga. Image: @daliwonga_sa

Sana, one thing about South African women is that they will always compliment those who are good-looking. Recently, the popular Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga became the talk of the town after a video of him went viral.

On Monday, 8 December 2025, an online user @you_land_airr posted a clip of the singer who was accused of being in a relationship with Londie London, and gushed over how handsome and fit the star looked.

The clip quickly garnered a lot of likes and views and led to many other South African women swooning over him.

See the post below:

Ladies drool over Daliwonga

Shortly after the clip of the Diesel ambassador went viral on social media after it was shared, many ladies couldn't help but drool over how good-looking the star is, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@you_land_airr said:

"FUN FACT: I had to unfollow him everywhere when he started dating that gorgeous girl, because wdym uyajola ndikuthanda shocked to see he became even HOTTER?!"

@Brielle12_ complimented the singer:

"What a beautiful specimen."

@Sizzle_Diva wrote:

"He’s been working out and results are showing nicely."

@BejaTamia commented:

"Going to the gym makes a big difference."

@Karabo_Mokgoko responded:

"I knew once he gained a little weight, he was going to cause more havoc."

@Sinzulita2 replied:

"Y’all are late. That’s literally my husband. Our 3rd wedding anniversary is in 2 months."

Mzansi drools over Daliwonga's face and physique. Image: @daliwonga_sa

What Daliwonga has been up to

In October 2024, Daliwonga was announced as Diesel's brand ambassador, one of the world's biggest fashion brands. marking a significant partnership for the Amapiano sensation. In the statement:

"As part of his ambassadorship, Daliwonga will be part of branded content and events, showcasing Diesel’s latest collections and embodying the brand’s spirit of self-expression. His unique perspective will bring a fresh narrative to Diesel’s initiatives in the South African market and foster a deeper connection with fans and customers alike."

Expressing his excitement on social media, Dali wrote, "I'm excited to team up with Diesel. I've always loved how they push boundaries and include everyone. I can't wait to share my love for music and creativity through this partnership and encourage others to be true to themselves.”

K.O and Daliwonga drop video for collaboration

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Daliwonga teamed up with K.O. for a song titled Thatha. The video stars controversial comedian Tol Azz Mo, who plays a preacher in the wedding-inspired visuals.

Mzansi did not feel the comedian's inclusion in the video, with many saying he ruined it.

