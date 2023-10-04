After less than a week since its release, K.O officially drops the music video for his latest summer banger, Thatha featuring Daliwonga

The video stars controversial comedian, Tol Azz Mo, who plays the role of a preacher in the wedding-inspired visual

K.O's Skhanda World fashion line recently launched a collection in collaboration with Studio 88 to get fans ready for the summer

Most fans were happy to see Tol Azz Mo co-star in K.O and Daliwonga's 'Thatha' music video amid his blackballing. Images: mrcashtime, daliwonga_sa

K.O and Daliwonga have finally released the visuals for their new song, Thatha. The track received rave reviews since it dropped and K.O built on the hype to share a wedding-inspired music video, complete with all the drama as well as a naughty aunt.

In an unexpected twist, the music video also features Tol Azz Mo, who in recent months, has been the centre of attention due to his abuse allegations and divorce from his estranged wife, Mome.

Tol Azz Mo features in K.O's music video

Sharing the news on his social media accounts, K.O posted that he would be featuring Tol Azz Mo in his new music video.

Thatha was released less than a week ago along with the new merch for the Skhanda World x Studio 88 Spring/ Summer collection.

The summer jam is another one for the wedding season, vibey and catchy, as the visual is also centred around a wedding setting. Tol Azz Mo takes the role of the lively preacher as well as the usher welcoming guests into the wedding venue.

In a twisted tale of what appears to be a love triangle, Daliwonga, who plays the groomsman to K.O, fantasises about taking Mr Cashtime's wife-to-be and eloping - though that never happens.

Mzansi weighs in on K.O's music video

Taking into account Tol Azz Mo's recent allegations that led to his social media blackballing, it appeared that some online users were glad to see the comedian back in the spotlight.

Excited fans weighed in on K.O's visuals, where most gave it a big thumbs up:

june_star6 said:

"Clean visuals as usual ndade!"

freshval responded:

"K.O be giving classics back-to-back!"

MaGrey99744326 commented:

"Wow music video is amazing, gqibo uwubukela 2min ago, thank you Mr."

pmfromsunrise praised:

"Thank You For Putting TallzzMo In Video The Man Been Through So Much. Fire Song And Dope Visuals."

khutsomosoma said:

"The quality of your music videos is always on 100!"

LotusBlack5 posted:

"Visuals dropped! Now lets go to YT support this still talent we have in Mzansi."

K.O steps back from Skhanda World artists

In a recent report, Briefly News shared details behind K.O decision to empower his Skhanda World artists and allow them to grow and prosper on their own.

In previous years, K.O had worked with other artists in the Skhanda World stable where fans felt he was either holding them back or controlling their sound, but it seems he was just trying to help.

The rapper recently opened up about feeling unappreciated in the music industry despite his continued efforts to push the culture.

