K.O has had the streets on lockdown since the release of his hit song SETE and plans to take over the summer for a second time

The rapper announced an upcoming song titled Thatha that features Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga set for release at the end of September 2023

Mzansi can barely wait to hear what K.O has cooked up, already anticipating another summer banger

K.O is coming back to rule the summer as he announces a new single set for release. Thatha features popular Amapiano singer Daliwonga who shared Mr Cashtime's excitement over their collaboration.

Thatha is expected to hit the streets on 29 September 2023 and fans are looking forward to hearing the new jam that K.O anticipates will brighten everyone's days.

K.O announces new song with Daliwonga

Taking to his social media pages, K.O revealed the cover of his upcoming song Thata that features Amapiano star Daliwonga.

Previously, K.O collaborated with Young Stunna, another Amapiano vocalist who, along with Blxckie, helped make SETE the global hit it is today.

In his latest announcement post, K.O revealed his upcoming song's release date, 29 September 2023:

"May your days be brighter every time you play this."

Before the announcement, K Eezo had revealed his intentions to release new music that had fans hyped over new songs from the former Teargas member:

"Eating off old and new classics. Adding more tunes to the catalogue this summer. Love."

Mzansi hyped over K.O's announcement

Fans are ecstatic at the prospect of hearing new music from K.O. Previously, the rapper shared his plans to drop his last collaboration with AKA before the Supa Mega's passing but appears to have put the plans on pause.

Nonetheless, fans can't wait to hear the rapper's new song since Forecast 23:

daliwonga_sa said:

"Thatha!"

maezeedoesit responded:

"Kwasuka Lokho!"

flexrabanyan commented:

"When I read out 'Bafethu K.O ukhipha no Daliwonga this Friday' the whole room just went 'Yoh Yoh Yoh!'"

27Ngubeni said:

"So officially welcoming summer neh!! #Thatha let's go Skhandisa they are not ready!"

ernest_khomo responded:

"The GOAT is always feeding us with something new!"

VuyoSithebe commented:

"Another summer banger. The G.O.A.T keeps blessing us."

K.O faces disappointment and unappreciation

In a recent report, Briefly News covered K.O's disappointment over his Metro FM Awards snub where despite his song SETE's success, he walked home with no award in hand.

The rapper has been accused of not showing love to his fans but expecting them to support him and this appears to have sunk in with the Caracara hitmaker.

K.O opened up about feeling unappreciated in the music industry despite his efforts in pushing the culture and feeding it with countless hits.

