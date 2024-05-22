A couple took to social media to show off how they upgraded their living room and peeps loved it

The video gained massive attraction online, gathering many views, likes and comments

People reacted to the pair's clip as they flooded the comments section, gushing over their home

A video of an adorable couple captured the attention of many people in Mzansi. The duo showed off how they upgraded their home.

A South African couple unveiled their living room upgrade in a TikTok video. Image: @nthabs_toastedberry

Couple shows off living room upgrade

The footage shared by @nthabs_toastedberry shows the couple sampling wall panels to place in the house. As the clip continues, the adorable couple shows off how they helped each other set it up, and the final result wowed many people online.

@nthabs_toastedberry's clip was well-received by netizens. It displayed their love and the importance of helping one another in a relationship. Within a few hours of its publication, the video had over 158K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is impressed

Many loved the couple's content as they flocked to the comments section to gush over their living room while others expressed their thoughts.

Phindile is grateful:

"Thanks for the plug."

Agnes Guqela Lekula gushed:

"This is beautiful; thank you for sharing."

Uservele said:

"Thank you I've always wondered what size they actually are."

Carmenfrancis343 asked:

"How many pieces do you use?"

To which the couple responded by saying:

"Around 10 pieces. Depends on your vision and how you want the placement."

