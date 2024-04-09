A couple showed off their humble beginnings, and many people in Mzansi were touched by the post

One couple has gone viral on social media with their beautiful story. The pair did not only display the true definition of love but have also been dabbed couple goals by netizens.

Man and woman started from nothing to something

The adorable couple shared images of their humble beginnings on Facebook. The pair showcased a picture of when they started in a shack. As time passed, the couple moved out of the shack and into a single room with their son.

Life smiled at them, and they moved into a much better space. They showed off their stunning, massive kitchen. Their lounge area had a couch, brown carpet, and a big-screen TV.

Taking to Facebook, the young man was quoted by Make Me Hustle, who shared the images on social media, saying:

"Yeah, from nothing to something, with the same woman."

Take a look at the couple's home below:

SA shows them love

Many people took to the comments to gush over the couple, and others commended the pair for sticking together through the challenging moment.

Sabelo Masina said:

"Congratulations to both of you. Be grateful to God, bro, for her strength."

Dedelo Lonwabo wrote:

"This is beautiful."

Blessed Moyo added:

"This is true Love."

Teekay Heatman commented:

"Wow this is great; keep it up, keep the ball rolling."

Tapfumaneyi Maramba said:

"God bless you bro, it's not easy these days."

