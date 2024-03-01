A lady took to social media to unveil how she transformed her kitchen, and the results were stunning

She shared the renovation with her followers on TikTok, showing them the before and after look

The online community were amazed at how the TikTok user was able to achieve such a remarkable transformation

A woman from Cape Town showcased how she transformed her kitchen at R1000, which left peeps in awe.

A lady from Cape Town showed off her stunning renovated kitchen on TikTok. Image:@authenticmom

Woman shows off kicten tranfomation

A video posted by @authenticmom on TikTok shows the lady's kitchen from before and after. @authenticmom 's kitchen before it had a marble island with a white cupboard which had glass windows. As the video progresses, she unveils how she changed her kitchen with a beautiful yet simple interior design. Her kitchen was renovated, and she removed the marble island and replaced it with a white wooden island.

The woman went to TikTok and revealed that she would extend her kitchen in the next few years. She also stated that they wrapped their countertops with vinyl and spray-painted them.

"We will extend our kitchen in the next two years but also wanted a change. We wrapped our counters tops with vinyl and spray painted and used epoxy on our sink. The tap was bought second-hand," she wrote on TikTok.

Take a look at the woman's stunning kitchen below:

Peeps love the woman's kitchen

The video of the lady's kitchen received over 63K views, thousands of likes and many comments.

Shameelahisaacs said:

"I’m here for details I think they just made changes same cupboards etc, just the top and basin etc."

sharonmuller671 added:

"Stunning. Are Cost the correct."

User said:

"Yoh it's beautiful."

Charmain Gordon wrote:

"I love it."

Mrs H loved the lady's kitchen, saying:

"Thanks for this great idea!"

Woman shows off her gorgeous renovated kitchen

