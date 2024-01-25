A young South African woman posted a video showing how she renovated her parents' kitchen

The TikTok video takes viewers on a brief journey of how Zanele Happie Magcaba turned the space into a stylish cooking area

The final result was impeccable, sparking positive and heartfelt comments from inspired netizens

A daughter improved her parent's kitchen with a stunning renovation. Image: @happiemagcaba

Source: TikTok

A young Mzansi woman made her parents beam with pride after going out of her way to improve and renovate their home's kitchen.

A TikTok video shared by Zanele Happie Magcaba (@happiemagcaba) shows how the kitchen looked at the beginning of the improvements when she installed a new ceiling bard.

Zanele's dad can be seen dancing joyfully as he looks at the new ceiling. But that was just the start.

The video shows the finished renovation project, which boasts a white, stylish and clean aesthetic. The room has white kitchen cabinets with silver handles, granite counters, a modern stove, a double-door fridge and sleek appliances.

The kitchen looks like something out of a catalogue, and Zanele should be proud of the amazing work she's done to make the heart of her parent's home functional and pleasing to the eye.

"Lelikhaya lizoshintsha kancane kancane (This house will change for the better, bit by bit), I’m so happy bafethu angfuni ukungasho♥️," the post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by kitchen transformation

TikTok netizens praised Zanele as they applauded her on a job well done.

user33260131558 responded:

"Sebenzile Mntase."

Nondumiso Mhlongo said:

"God bless you sisi❤️."

MaMchunu commented:

"I at the beginning of the improvementsa her amazing workfantasticthe tombazane yenza njalo ke, well done ."

Sqiniseko_Certificate commented:

"Ntombazane!!! Usebenzile cc."

Snethemba cele wrote:

"Usebenzile cc ❤️ngyafisa nam ngelinye ilanga ngijabulise umzali kanje."

@Yokazi_3 commented:

"Ngikubongisa ngokuba nabazali abakwazi ukukhombisa injabulo ma ubenzele into enhle God bless you cc."

Jilo123 responded:

"Thembela Mtoto Phezabantu usebenzile sisy inkosi ikbusise ."

Woman renovates her humble home

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young lady, @sebeti, who rented a one-room apartment has made a video to show people how she portioned the space into different sections.

At the entrance of the apartment is her gas cylinder. Beside it was her cooker, kitchen cabinet and fridge. The kitchen part of the house was well arranged.

The lady placed her bed in the rear section of the room and complemented the space with a beautifully made wardrobe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News