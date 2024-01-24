A video of a young boy sitting comfortably with a cow has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok captures the unique and unexpected bond between the child and the mammal

The now-viral post sparked intrigue and awe in many entertained netizens as they reacted to the odd friendship

Mzansi was amazed to see a boy chilling with a cow. Image: @lethabomogol

A little boy was captured on video chilling happily with an unexpected friend and unlikely pet - an entire cow.

The video posted on TikTok by @lethabomogol shows the little boy sitting on the veranda with a giant cow beside him as he hugs and giggles with the mammal, who appears to enjoy bonding with him, too.

According to Sentiment Media, while there have been limited studies of the human-cow relationship, there is some scientific evidence that humans and cows can form positive, productive relationships with one another. For instance, cows enjoy being petted by humans.

Boy's friendship with cow amazes SA

The unlikely sight of a boy bonding with a cow left many netizens in awe as they responded with comments expressing their surprise and curiosity. Others commented on how gifted the boy was and would probably become a cattle farmer one day.

Vumile Cele wrote:

"Khona uzodla omunye one day futhi ngyamazi❤️."

Vukani replied:

"Lenkomo ningayi hlabi nange phutha iyidlozi lalapho ekhaya ."

Luther King said:

"Future Cattle Farmer ongeke adinge ngisho iskole."

Nomathemba Mbatha commented:

"Uzoba nemfuyo eningi masekhulile."

tv_mvelase responded:

"Ubani oqalile ukudlalisa omunye bakithi ."

Nosipho Mthembu commented:

"The whole moooh ihlezi phansi idlala nengane gifted one bakithi."

LUNGA wrote:

"Kuningi ezweni lethu okusimangazayo."

Video shows little girl bonding with chicken

In more funny and local animal stories, Briefly News previously reported that a little girl had her family go to bed hungry when she decided to make friends with their dinner.

A funny video posted on TikTok shows the child chilling with a live chicken as she plays on her tablet and watches TV with it.

"POV: She made us sleep hungry because she wouldn't allow anyone to cut the chicken," the video was captioned.

