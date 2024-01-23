Global site navigation

Young Man Drops and Breaks a Dozen Eggs on the Kitchen Floor in Hilarious TikTok Video
Young Man Drops and Breaks a Dozen Eggs on the Kitchen Floor in Hilarious TikTok Video

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A hilarious video of a young man trying to clean up some eggs he dropped has gone viral on TikTok
  • In the clip, the man is seen trying to get rid of the mess as his friend makes fun of him and tries to get him into trouble
  • The viral video had many SA netizens amused as they responded with hilarious comments

Man breaks eggs
A young man accidentally broke eggs on the kitchen floor. Image: @olwe_mkhize
Source: TikTok

A TikTok video hilariously captured a young man caught red-handed as he dropped and broke several eggs.

Man smashes eggs on the floor

The footage posted by @olwe_mkhize shows the young man trying to clean up the slimey mess from the floor after he broke about a dozen eggs from the fridge.

Another man behind the camera can be heard making fun of the poor chap as he loudly and purposefully ridicules him for making the messy and rather expensive blunder - considering the hefty price of eggs nowadays.

The look on the young man's face is one of frustration and speechless defeat.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Egg blunder has Mzansi amused

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but laugh at the egg disaster. Others questioned why the friend behind the camera was so loud when he was making fun of the young man.

Luthando replied:

"Umemezelani pho."

@Ximba_Wosuthu commented:

"Umdala kanje ukhulumela ukudla ."

Azanda responded:

"Yin ngempela umemeze."

Jess replied:

"Singaxabana la."

mandy ✨ said:

"Awuu kodwa umpilo."

Sasa commented:

"Manje umemezelan? Ayy uyaphapha."

MaMkhwanazi wrote:

"Ngiyakuzonda yezwa."

Mumbo Omhlophe replied:

"Bengizokufumba ngawo ebusweni."

Pretoria baker shares funny TikTok video on egg shortage

Briefly News previously reported that a baker from Pretoria, South Africa, recently created a humourous video on TikTok, and it's been a hit with people all over the country.

In her video, Abba Morena pokes fun at the current egg shortage that South Africa is facing. As a baker, she knows how important eggs are for making delicious treats like cakes and biscuits.

In the funny clip, she shows the luxury of buying eggs. Morena does a whole skit on the luxury of having this ingredient during the crisis.

Source: Briefly News

