A hilarious video of a young man trying to clean up some eggs he dropped has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the man is seen trying to get rid of the mess as his friend makes fun of him and tries to get him into trouble

The viral video had many SA netizens amused as they responded with hilarious comments

A young man accidentally broke eggs on the kitchen floor. Image: @olwe_mkhize

A TikTok video hilariously captured a young man caught red-handed as he dropped and broke several eggs.

Man smashes eggs on the floor

The footage posted by @olwe_mkhize shows the young man trying to clean up the slimey mess from the floor after he broke about a dozen eggs from the fridge.

Another man behind the camera can be heard making fun of the poor chap as he loudly and purposefully ridicules him for making the messy and rather expensive blunder - considering the hefty price of eggs nowadays.

The look on the young man's face is one of frustration and speechless defeat.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Egg blunder has Mzansi amused

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but laugh at the egg disaster. Others questioned why the friend behind the camera was so loud when he was making fun of the young man.

Luthando replied:

"Umemezelani pho."

@Ximba_Wosuthu commented:

"Umdala kanje ukhulumela ukudla ."

Azanda responded:

"Yin ngempela umemeze."

Jess replied:

"Singaxabana la."

mandy ✨ said:

"Awuu kodwa umpilo."

Sasa commented:

"Manje umemezelan? Ayy uyaphapha."

MaMkhwanazi wrote:

"Ngiyakuzonda yezwa."

Mumbo Omhlophe replied:

"Bengizokufumba ngawo ebusweni."

