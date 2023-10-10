A talented woman baker from Mzansi recently shared a funny video on TikTok that's been making waves

In the video, she humorously shows the luxury of buying eggs in South Africa due to the shortage issue currently affecting South Africa

Speaking to Briefly News, baker Abba Morena explained that the lack of eggs is a big problem for her baking business because many of her recipes depend on this ingredient

A Pretoria woman shared a funny video of what a luxury it is to buy eggs in this day and age. Images: Supplied.

Source: Original

A baker from Pretoria, South Africa, recently created a humourous video on TikTok, and it's been a hit with people all over the country.

Baker's egg video trends

In her video, Abba Morena pokes fun at the current egg shortage that South Africa is facing. As a baker, she knows how important eggs are for making delicious treats like cakes and biscuits. In the funny clip, she shows what a luxury it is to buy eggs. Morena does a whole skit on what a luxury it is to have this ingredient during the crisis.

Her funny and relatable take on this fundamental problem has made many South Africans laugh and nod in agreement. This video is an excellent example of how humour can help people cope with difficult situations.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Morena says:

"I’m a home baker and the shortage of eggs really affects my baking business because most of the things baked I use eggs.

"For the past month I’ve been getting very small eggs from my supplier due to demand as their farm produces these eggs for laboratories and viral vaccine production.

"How the chickens and eggs are kept is high maintenance, as the place needs to be free of any diseases, it’s a sterile environment and temperature controlled.

"The demand for these eggs has risen due to the avian flu, which affects us regular consumers. Then, on Monday, my supplier called to say she had extra-large eggs available, and that's what inspired me to create this video."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to egg shortage video

Even though the egg shortage is a serious issue, this baker's video brings light-heartedness to the situation.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@rebotileboshomane joked:

"The hawks are looking, there's no way u can just spend trillions."

@jereva1 laughed:

"Eggs in a box, hawks are coming."

@user4156098569251 shared:

"The eggs destroyers rolling the carpert."

@Thando Bocibo commented:

"Hawks please investigate soze."

@Kwanele_M said:

"Wait.. are those the white eggs? My sister don’t flaunt your wealth please."

