Cream Cheese on a Budget: TikTok Video Reveals Amasi Hack That Delights South Africans
- TikTok video demonstrates how to make cream cheese from amazi, a budget-friendly alternative
- The video provides a simple and accessible solution for creamy cheese lovers, and Mzansi was here for it
- South African citizens applaud the money-saving hack amid rising cream cheese prices
PAY ATTENTION: Watch our new ranking show on YouTube now! Click here or search BIAS TEST on Briefly TV channel.
In an enlightening TikTok video that has been making waves in South Africa, a man showcases an ingenious hack for making cream cheese from amasi.
The price of food, in general, is alarming. Things like cream cheese are a luxury, so hacks like this are greatly appreciated.
Mzansi man makes cream cheese from amasi
The video, posted by user @paradisenursery2021, shows the process of transforming amasi, a traditional South African fermented milk beverage, into a creamy and delicious cheese spread.
With the rising cost of cream cheese, this creative hack comes as a welcome relief for many South Africans looking to enjoy their favourite spreads without breaking the bank.
Take a look at how easy it is:
South Africans clap for budget-friendly hack
The comment section was quickly filled with people thanking the man for the tip. Some couldn't wait to try it out.
Read some comments:
@KitchenSaverSA:
"This is a game-changer! Thank you for sharing this cost-effective alternative!"
@User4525273:
"Cream cheese prices have been skyrocketing. This hack is a lifesaver!"
@ThulaniNum:
"I can't believe how easy this is. Gonna try it ASAP!"
@ThriftyTaste:
"South Africans are so resourceful! Love this idea."
@Chelszzz:
"Who knew you could make cream cheese from amazi? Mind blown!"
South African University student cooks meat pie in res using a kettle and toasted sandwich machine
In related news, Briefly News reported that one babe is showing Mzansi how to cook delicious meals while living in university res. She whipped up a tasty meat pie using only a kettle and a toasted sandwich machine this time.
Res life is not for the fainthearted. You'll be using the same thing you use to iron your shirt, to cook sausage.
TikTok user @sandrajelagat has been dropping res cooking tips for the longest time, and her most recent was a meat pie using only a kettle and a toasted sandwich machine.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News