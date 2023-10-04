TikTok video demonstrates how to make cream cheese from amazi, a budget-friendly alternative

The video provides a simple and accessible solution for creamy cheese lovers, and Mzansi was here for it

South African citizens applaud the money-saving hack amid rising cream cheese prices

In an enlightening TikTok video that has been making waves in South Africa, a man showcases an ingenious hack for making cream cheese from amasi.

Source: TikTok

The price of food, in general, is alarming. Things like cream cheese are a luxury, so hacks like this are greatly appreciated.

Mzansi man makes cream cheese from amasi

The video, posted by user @paradisenursery2021, shows the process of transforming amasi, a traditional South African fermented milk beverage, into a creamy and delicious cheese spread.

With the rising cost of cream cheese, this creative hack comes as a welcome relief for many South Africans looking to enjoy their favourite spreads without breaking the bank.

Take a look at how easy it is:

South Africans clap for budget-friendly hack

The comment section was quickly filled with people thanking the man for the tip. Some couldn't wait to try it out.

Read some comments:

@KitchenSaverSA:

"This is a game-changer! Thank you for sharing this cost-effective alternative!"

@User4525273:

"Cream cheese prices have been skyrocketing. This hack is a lifesaver!"

@ThulaniNum:

"I can't believe how easy this is. Gonna try it ASAP!"

@ThriftyTaste:

"South Africans are so resourceful! Love this idea."

@Chelszzz:

"Who knew you could make cream cheese from amazi? Mind blown!"

