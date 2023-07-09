A Tiktokker caused a stir when she shared how she uses a modern electric tool to cook the country's most traditional staple food

The beautiful dame showed her followers how to save time and effort cooking pap, and her technique amazed and stunned many.

Commentators believed that her innovation could give the older generation chest pains, while others clapped for her

A woman showed TikTokkers how to cook pap using an electric whisker.

A young woman added a modern twist to the traditional way of cooking pap using an electric whisker and not a wooden spoon.

Her actions were considered revolutionary by many women who believed it was time for the old ways to make way for the new way of doing things.

@sedzz.z Used an Electric Whisker to Cook Pap

@sedzz.z's video was a hit on TikTok after it got almost 20,000 likes and hit 359,000 views.

She called this a quick hack for making pap, and her fellow Tiktokkers are proud of her for modernizing how pap is cooked.

Pap is a traditional South African food cooked using a wooden spoon.

How the pap is cooked varies from culture to culture, but using electric appliances to cook the staple food is a recent innovation.

Watch the video here:

The Reactions of Netizens to the Pap Cooking Hack were Wild

Netizens thought that her method was ingenious, and some said that they would try it, while others noted that our elders would get heart attacks.

Celeste Gordon joked about how she committed a culinary misdeed.

"My sister, where is the wooden spoon? This is a crime! I'm hurt!"

Tshepomooko said he would show the video to his female family members.

"It's probably going to send the aunties to the hospital."

HRH_Yolly supported @sedzz.z in her innovation.

"This is where I will stay. Ngeke phela!"

Nokuthula nonteh mhlongo remarked that this new technique is the one.

"Ngayithandake le. Asibonge. Kade sasijulukiswa ipapa."

Akhanani_ml remarked that she does the same thing.

"Yep, this is me. Then I use the wooden spoon afterwards like I've been using it, kanti nope.".

