Someone was fed up with loadshedding, and she came up with a solution to still cook even during the power cuts

A woman on TikTok made a video thinking she was giving people a life hack to use during Eskom's loadshedding

Online users had divided reactions saying that the woman thought it was best to cook with her gas heater

A woman was frustrated with loadshedding and figured out another way to get use out of her heater. The woman's cooking was interrupted, and she was determined to continue.

A TikTok video of a woman using a gas heater as a stove during loadshedding.

The video of the woman's ingenuity received hundreds of likes. People in the comments were wary that the woman's newly discovered cooking method was not a good idea.

Woman makes TikTok video cooking during loadshedding

One woman @bonolohoogstander put her gas heater on its side and tried to use it as a stove. The TikTok Creator wanted to come during load shedding, so she made a plan. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewer convinced woman created fire hazard

People love to see others' life hacks. This one had people amused as many agreed that the woman was taking a huge risk.

uSkhandzisa commented:

"Next thing you know : ten past 4, Indlu iyawa."

The FTT said:

"Gas stove is R250 on Takealot.."

somilankosana wrote:

"Insurance company watching this."

faithnenjerere warned:

"You shouldn't never put the cylinder on the floor."

Emerald added:

"Me thinking when it starts to boil then what."

“Waste of Eskom”: Man roasts oil heaters, Mzansi citizens drops tip to keep warm

Briefly News previously reported that winter is upon the people of Mzansi, and loadshedding is not helping anyone stay warm. One guy took to the Twitter streets to share his displeasure with the function of the fin heater he possesses.

Stage 5 loadshedding slapped the people of Mzansi right as the first breath of winter froze our thoughts first thing in the morning. Knowing that electricity will be scarce, people must start improvising on keeping warm.

Twitter user @MadidaMadiseng shared a picture of a black fin oil heater that he has and is unhappy with its performance. Our guy feels it is an electricity waster as it does not keep him warm.

